Vijay Shankar Century, Abdul Samad Fifty, Hanuma Vihari Out on 156 — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 2, Round 4.

The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy has seen some big players showcasing their red-ball skills, and the first day started with several notable performances. Here’s the full round-up of all the key moments and performances from Day 2, Round 4.

Vijay Shankar hits sensational century

Playing for Tripura, Vijay Shankar hit a century while batting at No.7 to put his team in a commanding position. He came in at 312/4 and ensured Tripura kept going after a sensational ton from Hanuma Vihari.

On Day 2, Shankar soon completed his ton by forming useful partnerships with lower-order batters and batted with a positive intent. He will look to extend his innings as long as possible and take Tripura to a big first-innings score.

Abdul Samad nearing century

Known for his big hitting, Jammu & Kashmir batter Abdul Samad proved his red-ball credentials with a fine knock against Delhi. He is currently batting at 70 and will look to convert it into three digits.

His team was in early trouble after being reduced to 46/4, but Samad formed a prudent stand with P K Dogra to provide some stability to the innings in the second innings. This knock has ensured J&K didn’t bundle quickly, as looked initially.

Kumar Kushagra smashes double century for Jharkhand

Kumar Kushagra has again proved why he is rated so highly in the domestic arena. The Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter batted at No.3 and notched up a magnificent double century to take his team to a big first-innings total against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy.

Kushagra is currently batting at 219 in 355 balls, including 20 boundaries and four maximums, against Baroda. His knock has already put Jharkhand in a commanding position, and he will look to add more before the team declares.

Shaik Rasheed unbeaten on 87

Shaik Rasheed has been in the form of his life and came up with another fighting knock for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 87 runs in 150 balls, including eight boundaries and two maximums, to revive his team from a precarious situation.

Unfortunately, no other batter could support him, and Rasheed was left unbeaten on 87 as Andhra bundled on a mere 177 against Tamil Nadu. This was his third 50+ knock in four attempts, and he could have easily converted it into three digits, like his other innings, if others found a way to stay at the crease.

Hanuma Vihari departs on 156

Hanuma Vihari was one of the top performers on Day 1, scoring a fine century for Tripura. However, he couldn’t add much to his tally on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy.

Vihari scored 156 runs in 228 balls, including 18 boundaries and two sixes. However, his knock ensured the team was in a commanding position.

