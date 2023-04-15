'Never happened something like that,' Virat Kohli astonished by Rinku Singh's miraculous effort

Several veterans and legends of the game have admitted that they had never seen anything like that on the cricket field

Rinku Singh is the talk of the town after hitting five outrageous sixes off five consecutive balls against Gujarat Titans to win the game for KKR from an impossible situation. Several veterans and legends of the game have admitted that they had never seen anything like that on the cricket field. Virat Kohli is the latest one to repeat the same thing.

The Indian legend also avowed that he couldn’t even think of doing anything Rinku did on that fine evening. Indeed, such things happen once in a century at this level. It’s not humanly possible to do such stuff consistently.

Virat Kohli lauds Rinku Singh for hitting five consecutive sixes

Virat Kohli has achieved greatness by doing some unimaginable stuff on the field. But, when asked about Rinku Singh’s effort, Virat was honest to admit that the youngsters in this IPL are a step ahead of him. While Virat was being too modest, he was absolutely spot on regarding the talent of the young sensations who have set the stage on fire in IPL 2023.

“What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see,” exclaimed Virat Kohli to Robbin Uthappa on a Jio Cinema show. “Looking at this IPL, I couldn't even think of doing stuff what these young guys are doing. Just the other night, Rinku Singh hits 5 Sixes in last 5 balls, which is amazing & never happened something like that. Coming in and hitting five sixes in a row to win a match, I mean what level is this?”

The Delhi-born was clearly astonished by the achievement of Rinku Singh. The level of young Indian talent has certainly been top-notch in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. They are far more confident and prepared compared to the youngsters earlier.

Virat Kohli was also pleased to see the transition happening in the league. The performance of the new guns has left him awestruck, which is a huge compliment for them. Virat Kohli himself was a prodigy in the initial days of his career.

“So that transition is happening is great. It is great to see such youngsters coming up,” Virat concluded.

The season is yet to reach halfway mark, and there have been some fabulous performances already. Expect more of them as the tournament moves ahead.