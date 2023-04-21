How Virat Kohli got his 'Impact Player' assertion wrong at the toss

The Indian batting great led RCB in their IPL 2023 league fixture versus PBKS, two years after formally relinquishing the captaincy duties.

Indian fans were in for the most pleasent of surprises when their favourite Virat Kohli walked in for the toss duties ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) league stage encounter of IPL 2023 versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday (April 20).

Kohli, who gave up RCB captaincy two seasons back, donned the leadership hat again and guided the side through to an important win as the race towards the playoffs intensifies.

The great batter had relinquished captaincy for the franchise prior to IPL 2021 but here he was, coming out for the flip-of-the-coin ritual in place of formal skipper Faf du Plessis.

At the toss, the 34-year-old confirmed why he has taken the captaincy mantle for the afternoon game in Bangalore.

Virat Kohli said he is leading RCB versus PBKS despite Du Plessis' presence in the playing XI since the latter may not be able to field during the game. Kohli, however, also made an assertion that Du Plessis is taking part in the contest as an 'Impact Player', which was incorrect.

Virat Kohli's incorrect 'Impact Player' assertion

Speaking just after RCB won the toss and decided to bat first, Virat Kohli said: "Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game."

"Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us," he added.

While Kohli said Du Plessis is in the fixture as an 'Impact Player', he was incorrect to say so as per the IPL 2023 regulations, which bar any overseas player to come into the side as a tactical playing substitute.

In order to do so, RCB had to field less than four overseas players. But with Du Plessis named in the playing XI, he filled in for the overseas quota alongside Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Wayne Parnell.

Coming in as the 'Impact Player' for the day in reality was Indian uncapped seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar, whose presence also allowed RCB to rest Du Plessis for the second half of the game after he scored a crucial 84 off 56 balls in the first.

As they had intended to do, RCB could benefit from an in-form former South African captain's batting without having to risk his injury by avoiding putting him through the fielding rigours.