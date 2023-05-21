WATCH: 'Lot of people think....' - Virat Kohli's first reaction after back-to-back IPL tons in crunch games

Virat Kohli amassed his second consecutive century in a do-or-die game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at a venue where he has scored most of his runs in the Indian Premier League - M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli amassed his second consecutive century in a do-or-die game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at a venue where he has scored most of his runs in the Indian Premier League - M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a knock of the highest quality by the modern-day giant to seal his authority in front of a packed Bengaluru crowd.

Unlike his ton in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), this knock came in a situation when most of his partners left him midway. Gujarat Titans (GT) were looking set to control the innings with the ball, as their bowlers snared some quick wickets after a rapid start by the RCB batters.

However, Virat Kohli calculated the overs of the opposition bowlers precisely and chose his targets brilliantly. It was again a testimony of Virat Kohli’s sheer capability to handle the pressure and bail his team out of troubled waters.

It was a typical Virat Kohli knock - elegant and flawless. Some of the shots praised by Virat Kohli were outrageous, something only a batter of Kohli’s calibre can execute, especially against quality bowlers.

Virat Kohli shuts his critics with a terrific century

Virat Kohli’s T20 game is often scrutinised by the experts, as his game is not seen as an ideal one to succeed in the fast-moving 120-ball format. But his knock against a world-class bowling attack of Gujarat Titans again proves that there is still scope for his tried and tested method in the T20 format.

During the innings break, Virat Kohli made a massive remark to shut his critics who were doubting the batting maestro.



“A lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, but I don't feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I'm just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket,” stated Virat Kohli after his second consecutive century.

Virat Kohli also emphasised how reading the match situation and adapting according to the requirement is necessary, even in the T20 format.

“I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and then the big ones towards the end if the situation allows me to. You have to read situations and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands. I feel really good about my game at the moment and how I'm batting.”

