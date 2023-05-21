'Not enough red-ball practice' - WTC Final preparation takes a backseat due to IPL as Indian team management expresses concern

The management of the Indian cricket team has raised concerns regarding what they perceive as insufficient preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to take place at The Oval starting from June 7. According to information obtained by The Indian Express, the team's support staff have individually approached the players to assess their fitness status and inquire about their practice sessions with the red ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Regrettably, the players have expressed their inability to conduct separate practice sessions in order to adequately prepare for the highly anticipated Test match against Australia. In addition, the bowlers were specifically questioned about the intensity of their training in the month of May. Prior to the commencement of the IPL on March 30, the team management had advised the players to avoid overexertion initially. However, they had instructed the bowlers, in particular, to increase their workload in May by delivering longer spells in the nets, considering the WTC final preparations.

Indian team will be without the services of some key players for the WTC Final

The team management believed that in preparation for the 90-overs-a-day WTC showdown, where players would spend six hours on the field, it was crucial for their bodies to adapt to the demands.

In response to the team's support staff, the Indian bowlers expressed that due to frequent travel during the IPL, they were not given sufficient time for proper recovery. The excessive strain on their bodies increased the risk of breakdowns and injuries.

Unfortunately, the Indian team has already witnessed several players being ruled out for the match against the Aussies. KL Rahul is currently sidelined due to injury, while Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are also unavailable. During the IPL, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat sustained injuries. Yadav has since recovered, and it is anticipated that Unadkat will regain fitness as the players, coaching staff, and support personnel depart for England in three separate groups.

