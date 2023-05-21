'Someday he will come into the CSK' - Sanjay Manjrekar wants this Indian star to play under MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are known to revive the careers of struggling players, as they have shown numerous times in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is being said that Dhoni gives the required freedom to his teammates to go out and express themselves without any burden of getting dropped.

The most recent biggest example is Ajinkya Rahane, who has turned into a complete beast ever since donning the yellow jersey this season. Rahane has credited the team management, particularly MS Dhoni, for his rejuvenated avatar, which has helped CSK immensely.

On several occasions, experts and viewers have praised MS Dhoni for his unique ability to extract the most out of any player and change him into a match-winner for the team. It is being said that Dhoni gives the required freedom to his teammates to go out and express themselves without any burden of getting dropped.

There is no doubt that a player performs his best without the pressure of the next games. No wonder every cricketer wants to ply their trade with the four-time champion CSK in the cash-rich league.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants Mayank Agarwal in the CSK group

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Mayank Agarwal at a whopping 8.25 crore with huge expectations in the mini-auction before the start of IPL 2023. However, the batter hasn’t really managed to perform according to the expectations, and his mediocre form has been one of the biggest reasons for SRH’s below-par performance.

The veteran broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar wishes that Mayank Agarwal lands into the CSK dressing room once in his career and plays under the legendary MS Dhoni.

“Just hoping and praying that someday he will come into the CSK because if he is there in that culture, he is going to flourish. MS Dhoni wants players like him, batters like him who think team first. He is a pure heart and an exceptional player,” exclaimed Sanjay on Star Sports.

While Mayank Agarwal didn’t have a great run this season, he finished the edition on a high note. In his final game of IPL 2023, Mayank Agarwal played a fine knock of 83 runs off 46 deliveries, including eight boundaries and four maximums.

