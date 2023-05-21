'Last year, we did a big favour for RCB' - Rohit Sharma with a witty remark after victory

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a thumping victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what was a must-win game for MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a thumping victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what was a must-win game for MI at the Wankhede Stadium. The chase wasn’t that easy for the MI batters, but they did a commendable job, especially Cameron Green, to finish their last home game on a high note.

Rohit Sharma also rose to the occasion and amassed a fine half-century, as his 128-run partnership with the young sensation Cameron Green proved to be a match-winning one. For now, Mumbai Indians are alive in the competition.

However, MI’s chances are still hanging by a thin thread because they need Gujarat Titans (GT) to win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in what will be the last league game of IPL 2023. It won’t be an easy task for the defending champions because RCB will be playing at their home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB have a much-better net run rate than MI, thanks to their massive victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) a few days ago. Hence, a straight victory will take them through to the playoffs, and RCB will end up in the fourth position on the points table.

Rohit Sharma makes a witty remark after the victory over SRH

Rohit Sharma was obviously a happy captain after the end of Mumbai Indians’ final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the post-match interview, Rohit Sharma, who is known to have a good sense of humour, made a witty comment while talking to Murali Kartik.

“Last year, we did a great favour to RCB. We hope the result there goes our way,” stated Rohit Sharma funnily.

For context, Mumbai Indians (MI), despite going through a poor form, defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league game of IPL 2022, which helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to qualify for the top four. Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the fourth position before this match, but Delhi Capitals had seven wins and a better run rate than RCB.

Hence, a simple win would have helped DC replace RCB and end as the fourth team in the playoffs. But Mumbai Indians didn’t let Delhi Capitals win, and, subsequently, Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified as the fourth side in the end.

