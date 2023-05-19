'I don't care of....' Virat Kohli shuts down critics, explains why he plays the way he does

Virat Kohli was at his threatening best against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what was a really important game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to stay alive in the playoffs race.

On Thursday night, Virat Kohli again showed that his experience and knowledge are way better than all those unnecessary parameters used to degrade him.

Virat Kohli was at his threatening best against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what was a really important game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to stay alive in the playoffs race. In a must-win rubber, Virat Kohli churned out his best performance of the season to dismantle the SRH bowling unit and help RCB earn two precious points and climb to the fourth position on the points table.

It was a knock filled with some glorious shots, which Virat Kohli is known to play when in full flow. Under high pressure, Virat Kohli not only flourished but also gave a warning to his opponents that he has still got it, no matter what the public says.

Virat Kohli did many right things during the knock, but the best thing was his positive approach and intent to keep the scoring rate high. Earlier, Virat Kohli used to slow down significantly after the end of powerplay overs, and his spin game was also under scrutiny.

But Virat Kohli knows that the best way to shut the critics is by letting the bat do all the talking, and he did exactly that. The surface in Hyderabad wasn’t as easy as Virat Kohli made it look with his flawless knock.

Virat Kohli makes a huge statement after the game

For his eye-pleasing and match-winning knock, Virat Kohli was conferred with the Man of the Match award against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the post-match interview, Virat made a massive statement as he exclaimed that he had never cared about the outside noise.

"I never look at the stats. Also, the way I am looked at an IPL player is meh. I myself sometimes feel that. But I do not care what anyone on the outside says," stated Virat Kohli in the interview with Deep Dasgupta.

In the past few years, unnecessary analysis on social media, particularly on Twitter, has risen significantly. The needless parameters and improper use of data have been a trend there.

Also Read: Watch: Heartwarming reaction from RCB teammates after Virat Kohli's stunning six to reach his hundred

Whatever the filters critics use, Virat Kohli is never going to change his tried and tested method, and rightly so. On Thursday night, Virat Kohli again showed that his experience and knowledge are way better than all those unnecessary parameters used to degrade him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.