Watch: Heartwarming reaction from RCB teammates after Virat Kohli's stunning six to reach his hundred

Virat Kohli completed his century in 62 balls, including 12 boundaries and six maximums against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli amassed a magnificent century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The whole dugout was on their feet to bow down to one of the greatest-ever batters as Virat reached his century.

In a chase of 187, RCB needed the openers to step up for the team, and they didn’t disappoint. Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis batted amazingly well right from the first ball, as SRH didn’t get any chance to make a comeback in the game.

Virat Kohli, especially, showed his best game in a crunch situation and batted superbly to complete his sixth century of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was pretty much flawless throughout the innings, as he played some marvellous shots one after another.

This might well be Virat Kohli’s one of the best knocks of the IPL and certainly his best of the season. A must-win game for the team, and Virat Kohli steps up with the willow. What’s new?

RCB dugout bows down as Virat Kohli completes his sixth IPL ton

Almost every member in the RCB dugout bowed down to pay homage to the King, who had played a terrific knock to make a stiff target look simple. It was a really heartwarming gesture by the RCB members, and it also shows the amount of love and respect they have for Virat Kohli, who has done so much for the franchise over the years.



That celebration by the chase master after reaching the ton shows the value of this knock. RCB needed it, and Kohli delivered.

There were chats regarding his strike rate and the game against the spinners, but Virat Kohli shut everyone’s mouth with his bat like he has done all these years. It was not just a knock; it was a warning for Gujarat Titans (GT), who will face RCB in the last league game of IPL 2023.

