News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH] Virat Kohli Takes a Leaf out of Ravindra Jadeja’s Book, Teases Him With Run-Out Attempt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 29, 2025

[WATCH] Virat Kohli Takes a Leaf out of Ravindra Jadeja’s Book, Teases Him With Run-Out Attempt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Jadeja had done something similar back in IPL 2023

[WATCH] Virat Kohli Takes a Leaf out of Ravindra Jadeja’s Book, Teases Him With Run-Out Attempt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Virat Kohli threatened to run-out Ravindra Jadeja in the middle during the CSK vs RCB match tonight (March 28) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Interestingly, Kohli took a leaf out of Jadeja’s book. The CSK all-rounder, back in the IPL 2023 season, had teased then Delhi Capitals opener David Warner with a similar attempt and today was on the receiving end of it.

Jadeja, however, confidently remained out of the crease as if to dare Kohli to make a throw at it.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Here’s the video of Jaddu-Warner incident.

ALSO READ:

RCB wins at Chepauk after 17 years, registers second win on the trot

RCB scripted a historic win after defeating CSK comfortably by 50 runs. In the process, RCB won their first game at the Chepauk Stadium in 17 years with the last win coming way back during the inaugural season when Rahul Dravid led the side.

Speaking about the match, RCB dominated on all fronts as CSK were totally outclassed in their own backyard.

Batting first, RCB set a strong total of 196/7 in their 20 overs on the tricky Chepauk surface. Skipper Rajat Patidar led the charge with a stylish half-century, building on the explosive start provided by Phil Salt. Tim David added the finishing flourish, smashing a rapid 22 off just 8 deliveries with some massive hits.

In response, CSK’s chase got off to a disastrous start as they slumped to 26/3 within 4.4 overs. The early collapse left them struggling to recover and the target proved too steep in the end.

CSK will next travel to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 30 while RCB play Gujarat Titans (GT) at home April 2.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Ravindra Jadeja
RCB vs CSK
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

Ravindra Jadeja Creates History Despite CSK’s Loss to RCB! First Player in IPL to reach the double of 3000 runs and 100+ wickets

Ravindra Jadeja reached the unique milestone during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
11:55 pm
Vishnu PN
MS Dhoni

Why MS Dhoni Was Moved To No.9, Below Ravichandran Ashwin, in CSK Batting Order vs RCB

At that stage, CSK needed 98 to win from 43 deliveries.
11:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
LEAD IMAGE SITE (18) (1)

Virat Kohli Masterminds Key CSK Wicket for RCB, Asks Rajat Patidar to Review Caught Behind

Virat Kohli masterminded the dismissal of DeepakHooda during the CS/K vs RCB IPL 2025 match.
11:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Chepauk DJ Trolls Jitesh Sharma With Trending Music Dosa Idli Sambhar Chutney After His Dismissal CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

Chepauk DJ Trolls RCB Star With Trending Music After His Dismissal vs CSK in IPL 2025

He made 12 runs off six balls.
10:50 pm
Disha Asrani
MS Dhoni

EXPLAINED: The Trick That Makes MS Dhoni So Fast With His Stumpings Even at 43

He gave a testament to it once again in the IPL 2025.
8:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
pathirana kohli helmet csk vs rcb ipl 2025

Matheesha Patirana Hits Virat Kohli on Helmet, Apologises; RCB Legend Slams 6, 4 After Concussion Test [WATCH]

8:39 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.