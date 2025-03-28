[WATCH] Virat Kohli Takes a Leaf out of Ravindra Jadeja’s Book, Teases Him With Run-Out Attempt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Jadeja had done something similar back in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli threatened to run-out Ravindra Jadeja in the middle during the CSK vs RCB match tonight (March 28) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Interestingly, Kohli took a leaf out of Jadeja’s book. The CSK all-rounder, back in the IPL 2023 season, had teased then Delhi Capitals opener David Warner with a similar attempt and today was on the receiving end of it.

Jadeja, however, confidently remained out of the crease as if to dare Kohli to make a throw at it.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Here’s the video of Jaddu-Warner incident.

RCB wins at Chepauk after 17 years, registers second win on the trot

RCB scripted a historic win after defeating CSK comfortably by 50 runs. In the process, RCB won their first game at the Chepauk Stadium in 17 years with the last win coming way back during the inaugural season when Rahul Dravid led the side.

Speaking about the match, RCB dominated on all fronts as CSK were totally outclassed in their own backyard.

Batting first, RCB set a strong total of 196/7 in their 20 overs on the tricky Chepauk surface. Skipper Rajat Patidar led the charge with a stylish half-century, building on the explosive start provided by Phil Salt. Tim David added the finishing flourish, smashing a rapid 22 off just 8 deliveries with some massive hits.

In response, CSK’s chase got off to a disastrous start as they slumped to 26/3 within 4.4 overs. The early collapse left them struggling to recover and the target proved too steep in the end.

CSK will next travel to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 30 while RCB play Gujarat Titans (GT) at home April 2.

