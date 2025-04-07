Washington Sundar Cameo Another Example of How Different Gujarat Titans Are Structured in IPL 2025 By Ashish Nehra and Shubman Gill

They have won three out of four games so far.

Gujarat Titans (GT) were introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022 and clinched the title on the first attempt. Although that trophy came under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, they have continued to be a force even after his exit from the franchise. Despite being part of the league for only four years, GT functions better than most franchises.

The Shubman Gill-led Titans have had a great start to the IPL 2025, with three wins in four games. What has caught the attention, however, is how differently structured their side is compared to other teams. The head coach, Ashish Nehra, has been instrumental in the team’s continued excellence.

Clever Usage Of Resources By Gujarat Titans – Key To Success

If you think about it, the Gujarat Titans seem to have taken some inspiration from the way Chennai Super Kings have functioned over the years. They have been focusing more on roles and getting the best out of their resources.

For the IPL 2025, GT have an incredible top order of Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. But apart from that, they don’t have any big names. When other teams were fighting for big names in the auction, the Titans quietly bagged Sherfane Rutherford. An underrated hitter, who fits seamlessly in this line-up.

Sunday night’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was another example of the Gujarat Titans using their resources extremely well. Chasing 153 on a pitch that was assisting bowlers, they had lost two of their formidable top three with only 16 runs in four overs. Exposing Rutherford to the new-ball movement could’ve put them in a bigger hole than they already were.

Enter Washington Sundar. The left-hand batter, who has vast experience of playing in the top order, counter-attacked SRH. He started by taking 20 runs off Simarjeet Singh’s over and went on to score 49 off 29. Sundar’s cameo allowed Gill to anchor the chase without taking unnecessary risks.

Let’s talk about Rahul Tewatia’s usage. He is one of the best finishers in the league, striking at 178 in overs 16-20 while averaging 26. But his IPL strike rate in overs 12-16 is just around 98. The Titans understand his limitations and rarely send him in before the death overs.

Buttler has arguably been the best opening batter in the IPL in the past seven years. But GT are using him at number three, the same as his spot in the national team. While it influenced the Titans’ decision, most teams would’ve been tempted to use him at the top. Buttler’s ability against pacers has regressed a bit with age, so shielding him from the new ball gives him a better chance of making a big impact.

Insistence On Playing Three Overseas Players Can Be Costly

While Gujarat Titans have made some clever choices in the IPL 2025, they have also made some questionable decisions. Since Kagiso Rabada travelled back home for personal reasons, GT have played with only three overseas players. That is an extremely sub-optimal way of using your squad when you have guys like Glenn Phillips and Gerald Coetzee sitting on the bench.

Phillips is one of the cleanest strikers in the world, and it is hard to comprehend the Titans would rather play with a weaker batting line-up than include him. You could argue they want to give a consistent run to Shahrukh Khan. But they could include Coetzee too. The South African pacer has a higher upside than Ishant Sharma, who has retired from international cricket and wasn’t particularly a good T20 bowler even at his peak.

The Nehra and Gill-led side has been fortunate so far, but at some point, this insistence on going with only three overseas players can bite them.

