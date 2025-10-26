Who Needs To Be Traded For The Shock Washington Sundar To CSK Move To Happen?

Washington Sundar to CSK trade should be completed before the IPL 2026 auction in December.

Will we see a shock Washington Sundar to CSK move before the IPL 2026 Retention deadline? The latest IPL trade buzz has a potential move for India all-rounder, but will it materialise?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had contrasting campaigns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. GT were a couple of steps away from lifting their second trophy, while the five-time champions endured their worst season with a wooden spoon. They will look to make amends ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, involving a Washington Sundar to CSK trade deal. However, CSK might have to trade one or two players for the India all-rounder.

As reported by Samayam Tamil, Gujarat Titans are set to complete the Washington Sundar to CSK trade for INR 3.2 crores, the same sum they invested in him during the IPL 2025 auction. The outlet notes that GT’s struggle to maximise Sundar’s dual role as a powerplay spinner and lower-order batter was a decisive factor behind this Washington Sundar CSK trade, paving the way for Chennai Super Kings to acquire a valuable homegrown all-rounder.

Adding to the buzz, a recent discussion on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel fanned the flames further. One of Ashwin’s close aides, someone deeply involved with Tamil Nadu’s domestic circuit and part of the Dindigul Dragons setup in the TNPL, hinted that the Washington Sundar to CSK trade isn’t just speculation.

He revealed that the information came from within the “Gujarat Tamilians” circle, probably referring to players such as Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, or perhaps Sundar himself. According to him, the move is real, confidential, and already in advanced stages, suggesting that CSK’s homecoming plan for Sundar might be closer than expected.

Why The Washington Sundar CSK Trade Should Happen in IPL 2026

The Super Kings lost four close matches while chasing – by six runs against Rajasthan Royals, by 25 runs against Delhi Capitals, by 18 runs against Punjab Kings, and by two runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. What’s common in all of these matches was that one of CSK’s No.5, 6, or 7 failed to make runs. Had MS Dhoni & Co. won these games, they would’ve qualified for the playoffs. Washington Sundar, with a strike of 166+ in IPL 2025, would’ve been invaluable for the Men in Yellow.

Why The Washington Sundar To CSK Trade Makes Sense

Cash-only trade could work best: Gujarat Titans could simply accept a cash offer from Chennai Super Kings, making the Washington Sundar to CSK move financially clean and straightforward.

Gujarat Titans could simply accept a cash offer from Chennai Super Kings, making the Washington Sundar to CSK move financially clean and straightforward. Homecoming factor: For Washington Sundar, Chennai is home. A Washington Sundar CSK trade means better pay and two months in his hometown, an attractive combination that could see the player himself push for the move.

For Washington Sundar, Chennai is home. A Washington Sundar CSK trade means better pay and two months in his hometown, an attractive combination that could see the player himself push for the move. Player intent matters: Even if GT plan to retain him, Sundar can request a release citing personal preference and career fit, a scenario IPL franchises usually respect.

Even if GT plan to retain him, Sundar can request a release citing personal preference and career fit, a scenario IPL franchises usually respect. Squad balance for GT: If CSK offer an all-rounder like Shivam Dube or a utility spinner like Sam Curran plus cash, it can give GT tactical depth in return, making the Washington Sundar trade to CSK more balanced.

If CSK offer an all-rounder like Shivam Dube or a utility spinner like Sam Curran plus cash, it can give GT tactical depth in return, making the Washington Sundar trade to CSK more balanced. Salary-cap flexibility: Offloading Sundar could bring at the very least INR 3.2 Crores given his contract but GT will lose big value. That said, if the player intent is for a move, it is better to proceed for the Washington Sundar to CSK trade.

Offloading Sundar could bring at the very least INR 3.2 Crores given his contract but GT will lose big value. That said, if the player intent is for a move, it is better to proceed for the Washington Sundar to CSK trade. Strategic fit for CSK: Sundar’s powerplay economy and ability to bat anywhere in top 7 fill a crucial gap for CSK, strengthening their all-round core before IPL 2026.

Trade Options to Complete Washington Sundar to CSK trade

He had represented three other teams before he donned the GT outfit. In IPL 2025, he played only six games, making 133 runs and taking two wickets. However, a player of his calibre can be a regular feature in the playing XI.

For the CSK trade to be completed, the team will have to buy out the player for his previous price of INR 3.2 crore, which is what is likely to happen according to reports. But keeping the team balance in mind, the Washington Sundar CSK trade can be done by exchanging a similar player or in all-cash deal. Here is a list of options for CSK to pitch to the Titans.

Shivam Dube

In terms of strike rate, Shivam Dube did not have the best IPL season. He made 350+ runs at 132 and returned wicketless out of the two overs he bowled. Amid the messed-up batting line-up, Dube walked in as high as No.4 and as low as No.7 across 14 matches. However, at GT, he might have a fixed position of batting at No.4, after Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. More than a crisis man anchoring the innings, Dube will have to keep the momentum going after the aggressive top-order. The role clarity shall help the 32-year-old in polishing his IPL career.

Sam Curran

The decline of the English all-rounder was no secret in global leagues, including the IPL 2025. But he has raised his stocks with a national comeback in the white-ball team. Except for an 88-run knock against his last franchise, Punjab Kings, Sam Curran made just 26 runs in four matches and took a wicket. If the management plays their cards right, they can push Curran to GT to complete the Washington Sundar to CSK trade. However, at GT, the pacer could be a better fit and can be used as an aggressor at No.5 in place of unproven all-rounders like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia.

Rachin Ravindra

A heavily talented player like Rachin Ravindra hasn’t stacked his claims in the IPL. In 2025, he played fewer matches compared to his debut season in 2024. He made fewer runs at a lower strike rate and was left out of bowling duties due to the Impact Player rule. With an overcrowded top-order team, comprising captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, and Urvil Patel, CSK don’t have a place for the Kiwi all-rounder. He should rather be utilised to complete Washington Sundar to CSK trade. Rachin can take up better responsibilities at GT, similar to those of Dube and Curran.

