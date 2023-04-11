Wasim Jaffer reacts to Harshal Patel failing to run out Ravi Bishnoi

Wasim Jaffer said that Harshal Patel could have taken his time while attempting a run-out on the non-striker’s end against Lucknow Super Giants. The drama unfolded at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday when Harshal tried running Ravi Bishnoi out on the last ball of the game. He missed the stumps on the first attempt but tried running out again, which is forbidden in the book of the laws.

Wasim Jaffer feels Harshal Patel should have taken time to affect the run-out

According to Wasim Jaffer, Harshal “reacted in haste” while affecting the run-out. “I think if he wanted to effect a run-out, Harshal Patel should have taken his time. I felt he reacted in haste,” exclaimed the former Indian batter. “In fact, on the last ball as well, Ravi Bishnoi had left his crease early. He had another chance to stop and run out the non-striker if he wanted to get the wicket that way. It is well within the law. It was Ravi Bishnoi’s mistake. So yeah, I feel Harshal Patel seemed in a hurry.”

Wasim made a valid point. Even after surviving narrowly a few minutes ago, Bishnoi again attempted to steal a couple of yards. While Harshal went wide of the crease, he had another opportunity to dismiss Bishnoi.

From the player’s perspective, it is understandable as well. In such a high-pressure game, the mind functions very slowly, and things happen very quickly. But, had Harshal ventured to run out again, the outcome could have been different, as the match would have gone into a super over.

The 45-year-old also pointed out the weaknesses and concerns regarding form in RCB’s bowling unit. He said that “Harshal Patel’s form is a worry”.

“There is no doubt that there is some weakness in RCB’s bowling department. You would take 212 after being sent into bat. But, in the bowling, Harshal Patel’s form [is a worry],” Jaffer opined. “Also, Chinnaswamy is a difficult ground for bowlers. Karn Sharma almost conceded 50 runs in three overs. Shahbaz [Ahmed] also went for 15 runs in one over.”

RCB are currently missing their two best bowlers at the moment. Hence, their bowling line-up is looking bleak. Jaffer also stated the same.

“They are also missing Wanindu Hasaranga. Josh Hazlewood is unavailable, while Reece Topley got injured. There are some worries in the RCB camp. Mohammed Siraj bowled really well; David Willey was also good in his first three overs. But, Harshal's form is hurting them. And it is also putting additional pressure on the batters to score 15-20 runs extra.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore will stay at their home for the next two rubbers. Up next, they will face Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 15).