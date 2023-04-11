Watch: Epic RCB fail! Harshal's missed non-striker run out and Karthik's fumble

Despite the ball hitting the stumps, the umpire refused to refer the decision to the third umpire

In a dramatic turn of events. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a nail-biting last-ball thriller against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chinnaswamy tonight. A bizarre incident occurred on the final delivery of the match.

With Lucknow needing one run to win off the last ball with one wicket in hand, Harshal Patel attempted to Mankad Ravi Bishnoi out at the non-striker’s end but failed terribly. He then threw the ball at the stumps in a second attempt to run the batter out.

Although the ball hit the stumps, the umpire refused to refer the decision to the third umpire as the rules dictate that a throw at the stumps is invalid after a failed attempt to run the non-striker out.

Lucknow Super Giants eventually eked out a one-wicket win courtesy of yet another fumble by RCB, this time by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik which allowed Avesh Khan and Bishnoi to sneak a bye.

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis power LSG to an emphatic victory LSG chased down a daunting target of 213 runs with Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis leading the charge. Pooran achieved the season's fastest fifty, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls. He went on to play a match-winning knock of 62 runs off only 19 deliveries. Stoinis also played a crucial role with his 65 runs off 47 balls, helping LSG secure a thrilling one-wicket victory. ALSO READ: Nicholas Pooran misses KL Rahul's record by one ball in mad IPL innings