WATCH: Venkatesh Iyer mocks RCB bowling in hilarious video clip

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were handed their seventh defeat of IPL 2024 by Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered its seventh defeat of IPL 2024 when they lost a nail-biting encounter to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. After being put into bat, KKR scored 222-6 in 20 overs. They started blazingly as they have done throughout the tournament, making full use of powerplay restrictions.

Phil Salt smashed a 14-ball-48 before holing out in the deep. Thanks to a steady half-century from captain Shreyas Iyer and important contributions from KKR's finishers Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh, they put up an above par total on the board.

In reply, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis cheaply, but Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar put on a blistering partnership. At one time, RCB even looked favorites but they lost 4 wickets for 18 runs. In the end, Dinesh Karthik and Karn Sharma tried their best but they fell short by 1 run.

WATCH: Venkatesh Iyer mocks RCB bowling

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, KKR allrounder Venkatesh Iyer can be seen mocking RCB's bowling lineup.

"RCB is a dangerous side currently. They have a very good bowling attack (laughs)," Venkatesh Iyer said.

Venkatesh Iyer had a disappointing match as he was dismissed for 16 runs from 8 balls. He hit three fours during his little knock. His bowling has been limited ever since the impact player rule has been introduced.

WATCH: Funny interaction between Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli as former cheekily asks for a second bat

Meanwhile, the situation has gone from bad to worse for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they remain at the bottom of the points table. They now need to produce a miracle to bring their tournament back on track. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have won five out of seven games so far. They have moved to the second spot in the points table, just behind the table toppers Rajasthan Royals.

