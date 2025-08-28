News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
What could be the remaining purse amount for Delhi Capitals at IPL 2026 auction?
indian-premier-league-ipl

What Could Be The Purse Amount For Delhi Capitals At IPL 2026 Auction?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 28, 2025
5 min read

They had to settle for fifth place in IPL 2025.

What could be the remaining purse amount for Delhi Capitals at IPL 2026 auction?

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a great start to the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with six wins in eight games. But some major holes in their squad were exposed in the second half as they narrowly missed out on the playoffs. At the IPL 2026 auction, they will be hoping to address those issues. 

The pace bowling attack and muddled batting line-up were the cause of their downfall in the season. It didn’t help that they took eternity to sign a replacement for Harry Brook, who had pulled out before the tournament began. 

As they try to solve the issues, we take a look at the likely purse amount for DC at IPL 2026 auction. 

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
Central Zone CLZ

126/1

North East Zone NEZ

Fixtures
Live – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
North Zone NTZ

139/3

East Zone EZ

Fixtures
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
Eastern Europe Cup, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Serbia SRB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
Eastern Europe Cup, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Croatia CRO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Denmark DEN

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
29 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Harare
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

Sri Lanka SL

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

24/4

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
University of Queensland UOQ

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

South Brisbane SBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Gold Coast GCT

Sunshine Coast SSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
28 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sharjah
United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Afghanistan AFG

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

Current Delhi Capitals Squad With Player Prices

Delhi Capitals parted ways with Rishabh Pant and retained Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Abishek Porel before the mega auction. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, here’s a look at the current Delhi Capitals squad and the players’ yearly salaries.

PlayerPrice (in INR crore)
Axar Patel16.5
KL Rahul14
Kuldeep Yadav13.25
Mitchell Starc11.75
T. Natarajan10.75
Tristan Stubbs10
Jake Fraser-McGurk9
Mukesh Kumar8
Sediqullah Atal1.25
Abishek Porel4
Ashutosh Sharma3.8
Mohit Sharma2.2
Faf du Plessis2
Sameer Rizvi0.95
Donovan Ferreira0.75
Dushmantha Chameera0.75
Karun Nair0.5
Vipraj Nigam0.5
Madhav Tiwari0.4
Ajay Mandal0.3
Darshan Nalkande0.3
Manvanth Kumar L0.3
Tripurana Vijay0.3

Apart from this, Delhi Capitals had also signed Mustafizur Rahman Kusal as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk. But as per the IPL regulations, they cannot retain the Bangladesh seamer. 

Who Are The Low Impact, High Priced Players in DC Squad?

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk – The Aussie youngster was bought for INR 9 crore via Right-To-Match card but failed miserably. He had a disastrous season, struggling to get any significant score. 
  • T Natarajan – Delhi Capitals spent INR 10.75 crore to acquire the experienced India seamer. But Natarajan wasn’t fully fit at the beginning of the tournament, and they didn’t trust him enough when he was fit. 
  • Mukesh Kumar – Mukesh Kumar went for INR 8 crore, but he didn’t justify that price. He has been one of the most expensive bowlers in the league in the last few years. 

Likely Delhi Capitals Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Capitals will look to retain key players from their current squad, along with a few valuable talents. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, here’s a look at the likely DC Retention List:

  • Axar Patel
  • KL Rahul
  • Ashutosh Sharma
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Vipraj Nigam
  • Faf du Plessis ✈️
  • Tristan Stubbs ✈️
  • Sameer Rizvi
  • Karun Nair
  • Abishek Porel
  • Donovan Ferreira ✈️
  • Mukesh Kumar
  • Mitchell Starc ✈️
  • Sediqullah Atal ✈️
  • Madhav Tiwari.

Key Players Who Could Be Released By Delhi Capitals To Free Up Purse

Delhi Capitals could release a few big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. 

Jake Fraser-McGurk (INR 9 crore)

Jake Fraser-McGurk played six games in the previous edition and scored only 55 runs from 52 deliveries. His recent form hasn’t been good either, with only 47 runs in his last six T20 appearances. DC are likely to release him after such returns. 

T Natarajan (INR 10.75 crore)

As mentioned earlier, the DC management didn’t have enough trust in T Natarajan. The left-arm pacer played only two games and bowled in only one innings, where he conceded 49 runs in three overs. 

Mohit Sharma (INR 2.2 crore) 

Mohit Sharma played eight games in IPL 2025, where he managed only two wickets at an economy of 10.28. Given his track record and age, expect Delhi Capitals to release him. 

READ MORE:

Likely Delhi Capitals Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Delhi Capitals squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc, Sediqullah Atal, and Madhav Tiwari.

Category: Released
Jake Fraser-McGurk (INR 9 crore), Dushmantha Chameera (INR 0.75 crore), T Natarajan (INR 10.75 crore), Mohit Sharma (INR 2.2 crore), Darshan Nalkande (INR 0.3 crore), Tripurana Vijay (INR 0.3 crore), Manvanth Kumar L (INR 0.3 crore), Ajay Jadav Mandal (INR 0.3 crore).

Likely Purse Amount For Delhi Capitals At IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Capitals will offload a few of the underperformers from the previous edition. Jake Fraser-McGurk, whom they had reacquired with an RTM option, could be among the names. DC can free up INR 9 crore by letting him go. 

T Natarajan would free up further INR 10.75 crore, giving them a decent amount to work with in the auction. Mukesh Kumar is unlikely to be released, but Mohit Sharma (INR 2.2 crore) could be. By adding other fringe players to the released list, they could get INR 1.95 crore more. 

The total amount of the likely Delhi Capitals retentions could be INR 87.65 crore. Assuming there will be no addition to the purse limit, DC could have a balance of INR 32.35 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. 

Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 32.35 crore. 

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For DC at IPL 2026 Auction

Jamie Smith for Jake Fraser-McGurk – Delhi Capitals could go for the rising English sensation Jamie Smith in the auction. He has been in excellent form and can succeed in subcontinent conditions. 

Mohammed Shami for T Natarajan – If Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) release Mohammed Shami, he could be a good fit at DC. Although past his prime, he can bring good experience to the side. 

Matt Henry for Dushmantha Chameera – Matt Henry would be a great replacement for Chameera, who was a backup pacer in the side. Henry has been in incredible bowling form and can bowl across all phases. 

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Delhi Capitals?

Likely retained names include Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mitch Starc, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, and Karun Nair.

Which players could be released by Delhi Capitals?

Possible releases include Jake Fraser-McGurk, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, and Mohit Sharma.

What could be the purse amount for Delhi Capitals At IPL 2026 Auction?

Delhi Capitals could go into the next auction with a remaining purse of INR 32.35 crore. 

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Jake Fraser-McGurk
T Natarajan
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Money Grewal RCB

RCB Net Bowler Claims Hat-trick In Delhi Premier League 2025, Set to attract bids in IPL 2026 auction

He had a terrific outing in the CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23) 2023-24, where he notched up 22 wickets in just four games for Delhi.
5:30 pm
Ashish Satyam
Former SRH Bowling Coach Dale Steyn Set to Join KKR Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

Former SRH Bowling Coach Set to Join KKR Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

KKR managed only five wins in 12 league-stage matches in the IPL 2025.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
Reigning IPL Champions RCB End Three-Month Social Media Silence With Emotional Message to Fans

‘The Silence Wasn’t Absence, It Was Grief’- Reigning IPL Champions RCB End Three-Month Social Media Silence With Emotional Message to Fans

RCB had been silent on social media ever since the Bengaluru stampede in June.
2:14 pm
Vishnu PN
Young Keeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya Smashes Whirlwind 69 off 21 in DPL 2025, Set to Draw Franchise Interests Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Young Keeper-batter Smashes Whirlwind 69 off 21 in DPL 2025, Set to Draw Franchise Interests in IPL 2026 Auction

His stunning knock came at an astonishing strike rate of 328.57.
10:12 am
Sreejita Sen
England Youngster Rehan Ahmed Shines With All-Round Display in the Hundred 2025, Set To Attract Attention in IPL 2026 Auction

England Youngster Shines With All-Round Display in the Hundred 2025, Set To Attract Attention in IPL 2026 Auction

In The Hundred 2025, the young all-rounder has contributed 189 runs in eight games and also taken 10 wickets.
9:47 am
Sagar Paul
SRH spin sensation continues riot in UPT20 League To Ring Retention Bells Ahead Of IPL 2026

SRH Spin Sensation Continues Riot In UPT20 League To Ring Retention Bells Ahead Of IPL 2026

He has featured in 10 matches in IPL 2025.
11:03 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.