Gujarat Titans at IPL 2026 auction remaining purse amount
indian-premier-league-ipl

What Could Be The Purse Amount For Gujarat Titans At IPL 2026 Auction?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 26, 2025
6 min read

They have reached the playoffs in three out of four seasons.

Gujarat Titans at IPL 2026 auction remaining purse amount

Gujarat Titans (GT) had an incredible start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey with a title in their maiden season in 2022. They reached the playoffs in IPL 2025 for the third time but faltered in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians. GT will look to plug the holes in their side in the IPL 2026 auction. 

The Shubman Gill-led side had a top-heavy template in the previous edition, but the lower middle order was a big issue. The bowling unit also conceded runs at a high rate. As they look to rebuild the side, we take a look at the likely purse amount for Gujarat Titans at IPL 2026 auction. 

Current Gujarat Titans Squad With Player Prices

The Titans had retained Rashid Khan, captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the mega auction. They then brought in some big names. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, here’s a look at the current Gujarat Titans squad and the players’ yearly salaries.

Player NameSelling Price (INR crore)
Rashid Khan18.00
Shubman Gill16.50
Sai Sudharsan8.50
Rahul Tewatia4.00
Shahrukh Khan4.00
Jos Buttler15.75
Mohammed Siraj12.25
Kagiso Rabada10.75
Prasidh Krishna9.50
Washington Sundar3.20
Sherfane Rutherford2.60
Gerald Coetzee2.40
Glenn Phillips2.00
R. Sai Kishore2.00
Mahipal Lomror1.70
Arshad Khan1.30
Gurnoor Singh Brar1.30
Ishant Sharma0.75
Jayant Yadav0.75
Karim Janat0.75
Kumar Kushagra0.65
Anuj Rawat0.30
Kulwant Khejroliya0.30
Manav Suthar0.30
Nishant Sindhu0.30
Dasun Shanaka0.75

Apart from this, Gujarat Titans had signed Kusal Mendis as a temporary replacement for Jos Buttler. As per the IPL regulations, they cannot retain Mendis. 

Who Are The Low Impact, High Priced Players in GT Squad?

  • Rashid Khan – The superstar spinner was given the first slot in the retentions, but was the weak link in the previous edition. Rashid has not been at his best in the last couple of years.    
  • Kagiso Rabada – The Proteas pacer missed the majority of the season. In a few games that he played, Rabada was ineffective and conceded at nearly 12 runs per over. 
  • Rahul Tewatia – GT did not trust Rahul Tewatia to bat for more than the final two overs in the entirety of the season. He has serious limitations in his game and doesn’t offer much value. 

Likely Gujarat Titans Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Gujarat Titans will try to retain as many players from their current squad as possible. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely GT Retention List:

  • Shubman Gill
  • Jos Buttler ✈️
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Rashid Khan ✈️
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Kagiso Rabada ✈️
  • R Sai Kishore
  • Sherfane Rutherford ✈️
  • Shahrukh Khan
  • Washington Sundar
  • Arshad Khan
  • Anuj Rawat
  • Gurnoor Brar

Key Players Who Could Be Released By Gujarat Titans To Free Up Purse

Gujarat Titans could release a few big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. 

Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore)

Rahul Tewatia played all 15 matches in IPL 2025 but batted only 59 balls. That is fewer than four balls per game. He did not bowl a single over in the season. With the bat, he scored 99 runs at an average of 12.37. A team can not spend INR 4 crore for these returns. 

Glenn Phillips (INR 2 crore)

Gujarat Titans played with three overseas players at the beginning of the season, but did not give an opportunity to Glenn Phillips. He was later injured while fielding and was ruled out. Given that they had no trust in him, he is likely to be released. 

Gerald Coetzee (INR 2.4 crore) 

Gerald Coetzee played four games in IPL 2025, managing only two wickets at an economy of 10.91. The South African can be a fiery enforcer in the middle overs, but with Prasidh Krishna there, they don’t quite need him. 

READ MORE:

Likely Gujarat Titans Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Gujarat Titans squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, and Gurnoor Brar.

Category: Released
Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore), Glenn Phillips (INR 2 crore), Gerald Coetzee (INR 2.4 crore), Ishant Sharma (INR 0.75 crore), Karim Janat (INR 0.75 crore), Mahipal Lomror (INR 1.7 crore), Jayant Yadav (INR 0.75 crore), Kumar Kushagra (INR 0.65 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 0.30 crore), Manav Suthar (INR 0.30 crore), Dasun Shanaka (INR 0.75 crore), and Nishant Sindhu (INR 0.30 crore).

Likely Purse Amount For Gujarat Titans At IPL 2026 Auction

Gujarat Titans reached the playoffs in the previous edition with a unique template compared to other teams. They relied heavily on their top three batting long. Part of that could be because they didn’t have much trust in their middle-order options. 

Despite his poor returns in the last couple of seasons, GT are not expected to release Rashid. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada are also highly unlikely to be released. Which means they do not have many options to free up the purse. 

After four years of association, they could let go of Rahul Tewatia. Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, and Mahipal Lomror could also be released.

The total sum of the likely Gujarat Titans retentions could be INR 105.95 crore. Assuming there will be no addition to the purse limit, GT will have a balance of INR 14.05 crore at IPL 2026 auction. 

Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 14.05 crore. 

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For GT at IPL 2026 Auction

Marcus Stoinis for Glenn Phillips – If Punjab Kings release Marcus Stoinis, he would be a great fit at Gujarat Titans. He can add the lower-order muscle they need and chip in with a few overs. 

Matt Henry for Gerald Coetzee – Matt Henry has been magnificent in the shorter format this year and could be in high demand in the auction. He would be a perfect replacement for Coetzee. 

Abdul Samad for Rahul Tewatia – Abdul Samad struck at 177 and averaged 20 with the bat in the previous season for Lucknow Super Giants. If they let him go, he could be a solid replacement. 

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Gujarat Titans?

Likely retained names include Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Washington Sundar.

Which players could be released by Gujarat Titans?

Possible releases include Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, and Jayant Yadav. 

What could be the purse amount for Gujarat Titans At IPL 2026 Auction?

Gujarat Titans could go into the next auction with a remaining purse of INR 14.05 crore. 

