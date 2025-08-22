News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
What could be the remaining purse amount for Punjab Kings at IPL 2026 auction?
indian-premier-league-ipl

What Could Be The Purse Amount For Punjab Kings At IPL 2026 Auction?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 22, 2025
6 min read

They reached the final in IPL 2025 for the first time in 11 years.

What could be the remaining purse amount for Punjab Kings at IPL 2026 auction?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) came mighty close to clinching their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the previous edition. They will head into the IPL 2026 Auction to bolster their side further for the next season. 

Punjab Kings reached the final in IPL 2025 for the first time since 2014 but could not get past Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Shreyas Iyer led the side remarkably and will be hoping to go one step further next year. As they look to strengthen their squad, we take a look at the likely purse amount for Punjab Kings at IPL 2026 auction. 

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

89/3

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
Austria AUST

88/7

Belgium BEL

136/6

Belgium beat Austria by 48 runs

Fixtures
Live – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

54/0

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

195/4

Czech Republic CZR

170/7

Romania beat Czech Republic by 25 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

147/6

VFB Fallersleben VFB

149/4

VFB Fallersleben beat 1.Kieler HTC by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
KSV Kings KSV

173/3

SG Findorff SGFD

93/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

56/1

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

47/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

41/0

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

56/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

53/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

6/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

131/7

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

124/9

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

152/8

Yallah Shabab Giants beat Renaissance Challengers by 28 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

250/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Ipswich IPS

37/3

Gold Coast GCT

211/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Toombul TMB

271/5

Northern Suburbs NSBB

114/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Wynnum Manly WYN

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Toombul TMB

Valley VLLY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Ipswich IPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Western Suburbs WSS

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Ipswich IPS

Toombul TMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

134/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

135/4

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

135/10

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

139/3

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Northern Territory Strike by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

88/7

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

53/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

Current Punjab Kings Squad With Player Prices

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction,   Let’s take a look at the current Punjab Kings squad and the players’ yearly salaries.

Player NameSelling Price (INR)
Shreyas Iyer26.75
Arshdeep Singh18
Yuzvendra Chahal18
Marcus Stoinis11
Marco Jansen7
Shashank Singh5.5
Nehal Wadhera4.2
Glenn Maxwell4.2
Prabhsimran Singh4
Priyansh Arya3.8
Josh Inglis2.6
Azmatullah Omarzai2.4
Lockie Ferguson2
Vyshak Vijaykumar1.8
Yash Thakur1.6
Harpreet Brar1.5
Aaron Hardie1.25
Vishnu Vinod0.95
Kuldeep Sen0.8
Xavier Bartlett0.8
Musheer Khan0.3
Suryansh Shedge0.3
Pyla Avinash0.3
Harnoor Pannu0.3
Pravin Dubey0.3
Mitch Owen3

Apart from the main squad, Punjab Kings had signed Kyle Jamieson as a temporary replacement for Lockie Ferguson. As per the IPL regulations, they can not retain him. 

Who Are The Low Impact, High Priced Players in PBKS Squad?

  • Yuzvendra Chahal – PBKS spent a whopping ₹18 crore to acquire the leg-spinner. But his performance in the season was not up to the mark barring a couple of games. 
  • Marcus Stoinis – The Aussie all-rounder was bought for ₹11 crore but his returns were underwhelming. Stoinis did well in death overs but his role was limited. 
  • Glenn Maxwell – The destructive all-rounder failed with the bat in the previous season. Maxwell did well with the ball before he was ruled out of the tournament but his batting was a major issue. 

Likely Punjab Kings Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings like familiarity and continuity. They will try to retain as many players from their current squad as possible. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely PBKS Retention List:

  • Shreyas Iyer 
  • Priyash Arya
  • Prabhsimran Singh
  • Josh Inglis ✈️
  • Nehal Wadhera
  • Shashank Singh
  • Marco Jansen ✈️
  • Xavier Bartlett ✈️
  • Vijaykumar Vyashak
  • Yash Thakur
  • Musheer Khan
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Harpreet Brar
  • Vishnu Vinod
  • Suryansh Shedge
  • Mitch Owen ✈️

Key Players Who Could Be Released By Punjab Kings To Free Up Purse

Punjab Kings could release a few big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. 

Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore)

Marcus Stoinis did a decent job in IPL 2025, hitting 160 runs at a strike rate of 186. With the ball, he managed only one wicket while conceding runs at 12.35. These returns aren’t great for that price tag. With Mitch Owen in the side, PBKS might look to release Stoinis to free up the purse. 

Glenn Maxwell (₹4.20 crore)

Glenn Maxwell was pretty underwhelming in the previous edition. He scored only 48 runs in six innings at a strike rate of just 97. He picked four wickets at an economy of 8.45. Punjab Kings could part ways with him after those returns. 

Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore) 

Lockie Ferguson played four games in IPL 2025, picking up five wickets at 9.17 economy before getting ruled out. Fitness has been a major issue for him. He suffered another injury ahead of Trent Rockets’ clash in The Hundred on Thursday.

Likely Punjab Kings Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Punjab Kings squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Shreyas Iyer, Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, and Mitch Owen.

Category: Released
Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹4.2 crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (₹2.4 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), Aaron Hardie (₹1.25 crore), Kuldeep Sen (₹80 lakhs), Pyla Avinash (₹30 lakhs), Pravin Dubey (₹30 lakhs), and Harnoor Pannu (₹30 lakhs).

Likely Purse Amount For Punjab Kings At IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings reached the final in the previous season and for that reason, they might not tinker too much with their squad. It is unlikely that they will release Yuzvendra Chahal despite his high price. Their other options to free up some purse are Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. Both Aussie all-rounders are in the twilight of their careers and PBKS might look for better alternatives in the IPL 2026 auction. 

Releasing the pair will give them ₹15.25 crore of purse. Furthermore, releasing Azmatullah Omarzai (₹2.4 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), and Aaron Hardie (₹1.25 crore) will free up ₹6.25 crore. They can get another ₹1.70 crore by releasing four fringe players. 

Punjab Kings had ₹35 lakhs left at the end of the previous auction. That would take their total purse to ₹23.55 crore. But PBKS had brought in Mitch Owen as replacement for ₹3 crore and he is likely to be retained. Going into the IPL 2026 auction, Punjab Kings could have a remaining balance of INR 20.55 crore out of allotted INR 120 crore. 

Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 20.55 crore. 

READ MORE:

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For PBKS at IPL 2026 Auction

Michael Bracewell for Glenn Maxwell – Michael Bracewell is an excellent off-spin all-rounder and comes with good experience. His flexibility to bat anywhere makes him a good option to have. 

Matt Henry for Lockie Ferguson – Unlike Lockie Ferguson, his countryman Matt Henry rarely gets injured. He has been on an incredible run in the T20 circuit and is likely to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2026 auction. 

Cameron Green for Marcus Stoinis – Punjab Kings have Mitch Owen in their squad but Cameron Green would be an upgrade over both Owen and Stoinis. Green has been in sensational T20 form and is likely to go for a big amount.  

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Punjab Kings?

Likely retained names include Shreyas Iyer, Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, and Mitch Owen. 

Which players could be released by Punjab Kings?

Possible releases include Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Lockie Ferguson, and Azmatullah Omarzai. 

What could be the purse amount for Punjab Kings At IPL 2026 Auction?

Punjab Kings could go into the next auction with a remaining purse of INR 20.55 crore. 

IPL 2025
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Punjab Kings
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Former Mumbai Indians Star Pragyan Ojha Set To Become National Selector in Ajit Agarkar-Led Committee After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Former Mumbai Indians Star Set To Become National Selector in Ajit Agarkar-Led Committee After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

4:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Meet Hemanth Reddy: Andhra All-rounder That Could Attract Bidding War At IPL 2026 Auction

Meet Hemanth Reddy: Andhra All-rounder That Could Attract Bidding War At IPL 2026 Auction

He was named the captain of the Bhimavaram Bulls in the absence of Nitish Reddy.
3:23 pm
Amogh Bodas
Matthew Breetzke LSG

LSG Star Player Shines In ODI Series Against Australia, Raises Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The right-hand batter also broke the record of West Indies legend Desmond Haynes, who made 148 against Australia in 1978.
2:08 pm
Ashish Satyam
mohammed siraj rcb ipl 2025 auction gujarat titans mo bobat bhuvneshwar kumar

RCB Director Reveals Why Mohammed Siraj Was Let Go Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Siraj claimed 3-17 as Gujarat Titans beat RCB at home in IPL 2025
1:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Gujarat Titans Star Prasidh Krishna Showcase Impressive Performance in Maharaja Trophy 2025 After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

Gujarat Titans Star Showcases Impressive Performance in Maharaja Trophy 2025 After Asia Cup 2025 Snub

The player also had a successful outing in the recently concluded five-match Test series in England.
1:26 pm
Sreejita Sen
rajat patidar virat kohli rcb ipl 2025 win mo bobat royal challengers bengaluru

RCB Director Explains Virat Kohli’s Role In Decision To Make Rajat Patidar Captain As Early As IPL 2024

Patidar led RCB to their maiden IPL title in 2025
10:59 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.