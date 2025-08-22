What could be the purse amount for Punjab Kings At IPL 2026 Auction?

They reached the final in IPL 2025 for the first time in 11 years.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) came mighty close to clinching their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the previous edition. They will head into the IPL 2026 Auction to bolster their side further for the next season.

Punjab Kings reached the final in IPL 2025 for the first time since 2014 but could not get past Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Shreyas Iyer led the side remarkably and will be hoping to go one step further next year. As they look to strengthen their squad, we take a look at the likely purse amount for Punjab Kings at IPL 2026 auction.

Current Punjab Kings Squad With Player Prices

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction, Let’s take a look at the current Punjab Kings squad and the players’ yearly salaries.

Player Name Selling Price (INR) Shreyas Iyer 26.75 Arshdeep Singh 18 Yuzvendra Chahal 18 Marcus Stoinis 11 Marco Jansen 7 Shashank Singh 5.5 Nehal Wadhera 4.2 Glenn Maxwell 4.2 Prabhsimran Singh 4 Priyansh Arya 3.8 Josh Inglis 2.6 Azmatullah Omarzai 2.4 Lockie Ferguson 2 Vyshak Vijaykumar 1.8 Yash Thakur 1.6 Harpreet Brar 1.5 Aaron Hardie 1.25 Vishnu Vinod 0.95 Kuldeep Sen 0.8 Xavier Bartlett 0.8 Musheer Khan 0.3 Suryansh Shedge 0.3 Pyla Avinash 0.3 Harnoor Pannu 0.3 Pravin Dubey 0.3 Mitch Owen 3

Apart from the main squad, Punjab Kings had signed Kyle Jamieson as a temporary replacement for Lockie Ferguson. As per the IPL regulations, they can not retain him.

Etching our name in history! ✨#SherSquad, you've spoken — defending the lowest total in IPL history against KKR takes the crown as our best moment of #IPL2025! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gLrN3lua8u — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 2, 2025

Who Are The Low Impact, High Priced Players in PBKS Squad?

Yuzvendra Chahal – PBKS spent a whopping ₹18 crore to acquire the leg-spinner. But his performance in the season was not up to the mark barring a couple of games.

PBKS spent a whopping ₹18 crore to acquire the leg-spinner. But his performance in the season was not up to the mark barring a couple of games. Marcus Stoinis – The Aussie all-rounder was bought for ₹11 crore but his returns were underwhelming. Stoinis did well in death overs but his role was limited.

The Aussie all-rounder was bought for ₹11 crore but his returns were underwhelming. Stoinis did well in death overs but his role was limited. Glenn Maxwell – The destructive all-rounder failed with the bat in the previous season. Maxwell did well with the ball before he was ruled out of the tournament but his batting was a major issue.

Likely Punjab Kings Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings like familiarity and continuity. They will try to retain as many players from their current squad as possible. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely PBKS Retention List:

Shreyas Iyer

Priyash Arya

Prabhsimran Singh

Josh Inglis ✈️

Nehal Wadhera

Shashank Singh

Marco Jansen ✈️

Xavier Bartlett ✈️

Vijaykumar Vyashak

Yash Thakur

Musheer Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Harpreet Brar

Vishnu Vinod

Suryansh Shedge

Mitch Owen ✈️

Key Players Who Could Be Released By Punjab Kings To Free Up Purse

Punjab Kings could release a few big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore)

Marcus Stoinis did a decent job in IPL 2025, hitting 160 runs at a strike rate of 186. With the ball, he managed only one wicket while conceding runs at 12.35. These returns aren’t great for that price tag. With Mitch Owen in the side, PBKS might look to release Stoinis to free up the purse.

Glenn Maxwell (₹4.20 crore)

Glenn Maxwell was pretty underwhelming in the previous edition. He scored only 48 runs in six innings at a strike rate of just 97. He picked four wickets at an economy of 8.45. Punjab Kings could part ways with him after those returns.

Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore)

Lockie Ferguson played four games in IPL 2025, picking up five wickets at 9.17 economy before getting ruled out. Fitness has been a major issue for him. He suffered another injury ahead of Trent Rockets’ clash in The Hundred on Thursday.

Likely Punjab Kings Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Punjab Kings squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Shreyas Iyer, Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, and Mitch Owen.

Category: Released

Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹4.2 crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (₹2.4 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), Aaron Hardie (₹1.25 crore), Kuldeep Sen (₹80 lakhs), Pyla Avinash (₹30 lakhs), Pravin Dubey (₹30 lakhs), and Harnoor Pannu (₹30 lakhs).

Likely Purse Amount For Punjab Kings At IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings reached the final in the previous season and for that reason, they might not tinker too much with their squad. It is unlikely that they will release Yuzvendra Chahal despite his high price. Their other options to free up some purse are Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. Both Aussie all-rounders are in the twilight of their careers and PBKS might look for better alternatives in the IPL 2026 auction.

Releasing the pair will give them ₹15.25 crore of purse. Furthermore, releasing Azmatullah Omarzai (₹2.4 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), and Aaron Hardie (₹1.25 crore) will free up ₹6.25 crore. They can get another ₹1.70 crore by releasing four fringe players.

Punjab Kings had ₹35 lakhs left at the end of the previous auction. That would take their total purse to ₹23.55 crore. But PBKS had brought in Mitch Owen as replacement for ₹3 crore and he is likely to be retained. Going into the IPL 2026 auction, Punjab Kings could have a remaining balance of INR 20.55 crore out of allotted INR 120 crore.

Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 20.55 crore.

READ MORE:

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For PBKS at IPL 2026 Auction

Michael Bracewell for Glenn Maxwell – Michael Bracewell is an excellent off-spin all-rounder and comes with good experience. His flexibility to bat anywhere makes him a good option to have.

Matt Henry for Lockie Ferguson – Unlike Lockie Ferguson, his countryman Matt Henry rarely gets injured. He has been on an incredible run in the T20 circuit and is likely to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2026 auction.

Cameron Green for Marcus Stoinis – Punjab Kings have Mitch Owen in their squad but Cameron Green would be an upgrade over both Owen and Stoinis. Green has been in sensational T20 form and is likely to go for a big amount.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Punjab Kings?

Likely retained names include Shreyas Iyer, Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, and Mitch Owen.

Which players could be released by Punjab Kings?

Possible releases include Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Lockie Ferguson, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

What could be the purse amount for Punjab Kings At IPL 2026 Auction?

Punjab Kings could go into the next auction with a remaining purse of INR 20.55 crore.