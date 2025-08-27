What Could Be the Purse Amount for Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2026 Auction?

They won only four matches and lost 10 out of 14. in IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a below-par season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, finishing ninth on the points table with only four wins and 10 losses from 14 matches. RR had some good players, but they didn’t perform as per expectations. With the IPL 2026 auction coming up, they may release expensive underperformers to include a few key and experienced players for next season.

Current Rajasthan Royals Squad With Player Prices

PLAYER PRICE (INR crore) Sanju Samson 18.00 Yashasvi Jaiswal 18.00 Dhruv Jurel 14.00 Riyan Parag 14.00 Jofra Archer 12.50 Shimron Hetmyer 11.00 Tushar Deshpande 6.50 Wanindu Hasaranga 5.25 Maheesh Theekshana 4.40 Nitish Rana 4.20 Sandeep Sharma 4.00 Nandre Burger 3.50 Fazalhaq Farooqi 2.00 Kwena Maphaka 1.50 Akash Madhwal 1.20 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 1.10 Shubham Dubey 0.80 Yudhvir Singh 0.35 Kunal Singh Rathore 0.30 Ashok Sharma 0.30 Kumar Kartikeya 0.30 Lhuan-dre Pretorius 0.30

Who Are The Low Impact and High Price Players in RR Squad?

Shimron Hetmyer: Retained for INR 11 crore, Hetmyer didn’t have the best season as he scored only 239 runs in 13 innings. There was a possibility that he might be released ahead of IPL 2026, but his good form in other leagues after the IPL could help him stay with the team for another season.

Bought for INR 6.50 crore, Tushar Deshpande played 10 matches, took nine wickets, and had an economy of 10.62. He could be one of the players released ahead of IPL 2026. Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri-Lanka all-rounder was signed for INR 5.25 crore, but did not have an extraordinary season. He took only 11 wickets in 11 matches with a high economy rate of 9.04.

Likely Rajasthan Royals Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely RR Retention List:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Sandeep Sharma

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Shubham Dubey

Akash Madhwal

Kwena Maphaka

Ashok Sharma

Jofra Archer

Key Players Who Could Be Released By RR To Free Up Purse

Sanju Samson

RR skipper Sanju Samson could only play nine matches in IPL 2025 due to injuries and fitness issues. He scored 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39. Reports suggest that Sanju has requested to leave RR ahead of the new season.

Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande could be one of the pacers to be released by RR. In IPL 2025, he failed to reach double digits in wickets and had a high economy rate of over 10.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to be released after a disappointing IPL 2025. He struggled with the ball and scored only nine runs in five innings with the bat.

Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana took only two wickets in five matches during IPL 2024 for CSK. He improved slightly in IPL 2025 for RR, but his performances were still not convincing.

Likely Rajasthan Royals Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s a look at how the Rajasthan Royals will shape up after the likely retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, and Jofra Archer.

Category: Released

Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nandre Burger, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Nitish Rana.

Likely Purse Amount For Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2026 Auction

If RR release the mentioned players, they will free up a good budget. With some of them earning big amounts, the franchise could enter the IPL 2026 auction with strong spending power.

Final Purse Amount: INR 41.3 crore.

ALSO READ:

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For RR at IPL 2026 Auction

Cameron Green for Sanju Samson – Cameron Green is expected to fetch a high price in the auction. If RR releases Sanju Samson, it will free up a big part of their purse and help them target Green, who could play the No.3 role in the team.

Matt Henry for Fazalhaq Farooqi – If RR decide to release Fazalhaq Farooqi and other overseas pacers like Nandre Burger, they will need to bring in a fast bowler who can complement Jofra Archer. Matt Henry, who is in excellent form in both leagues and international cricket, could be one of the pacers RR might target.

Rehan Ahmed for Wanindu Hasaranga/Maheesh Theekshana – Rehan Ahmed might be available in the IPL 2026 auction and could draw interest from many teams because of his good form. As an all-rounder, he can contribute with both bat and ball. If RR release Hasaranga and/or Theekshana, Rehan could be a good replacement and a better option with his all-round skills.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Rajasthan Royals?

They can retain players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer.

Which players could be released by Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals could release players like Sanju Samson, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana.

What could be the purse amount for RR at IPL 2026 Auction?

RR’s purse at the IPL 2026 auction could be around INR 41 crore.