When Is IPL 2026 Auction? Venue, Date And Start Time Confirmed For Mini Auction

Franchises were asked to submit their release and retention lists by November 15.

For all those having just one question in their mind about the Indian Premier League (IPL) – When is IPL 2026 auction – can now breathe a sigh of relief! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released the date for the IPL, 2026 mini auction, as franchises set to brace themselves for the player trade extravaganza.

The IPL auction date and the IPL auction venue have been set as December 16 and Abu Dhabi respectively. This auction marks the third consecutive time that the IPL auction would be held outside India.

The BCCI mentioned that they had to take the step yet again due to logistical limitations and other factors. Dubai hosted the auction in 2023, which was then followed by Jeddah and Saudi Arabia in 2024.

When Is IPL 2026 Auction? IPL Auction Date and Venue

Since it is a mini auction, it is scheduled for just one day. Each franchise would aim to fill the loopholes in their squad after naming their release and retention lists on November 15. To add to that, since the nature of the auction is short-lived, it would allow the teams to think through their options in case they do not get the players they wished for.

Teams like the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have already set the ball rolling with one of the biggest trade to ever go through in the history of the IPL. The five-time champions have traded all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange of Sanju Samson, who would be very helpful behind the wickets after MS Dhoni calls time on his IPL career.

IPL 2026 Auction Date: December 15, 2025

The start time for the event has not yet been confirmed, but is expected to be making the headlines soon.

