Which Overseas Players Who’ve Never Played IPL Will Enter IPL 2026 Auction As Big Targets?

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction coming soon, many overseas players are set to enter the auction pool. Some of them have never played in the IPL before. These players have shown their talent either in international T20 matches or in top franchise leagues around the world.

Tournaments like Major League Cricket (MLC), The Hundred, the T20 Blast, and the Big Bash League have helped many overseas players make a name for themselves. Based on their recent performances, some of these players are likely to get strong attention from IPL teams. Here are five overseas players who have never played in the IPL but could become big targets in the IPL 2026 auction.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2021 IPL season after replacing Josh Philippe, but he did not get a chance to play that year.

He has been in good form. In MLC 2025, Finn scored 333 runs in nine innings. This year in T20Is, he has scored 144 runs in five innings at an average of 36. He also smashed an unbelievable 151 runs off just 51 balls for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom, hitting a world-record 19 sixes in a men’s T20 match. This kind of hitting ability will attract several teams at the auction. He could be one of the players that might attract bids in the auction.

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis could be one of the players to watch in the upcoming auction. He was earlier part of Kings XI Punjab in 2018 (now Punjab Kings), and Delhi Capitals in 2021, but did not get a chance to make his debut in the IPL. He has impressed in T20 internationals with 20 wickets in 11 matches and has been consistent in franchise leagues around the world.

In T20 Blast 2025, he took 18 wickets in 13 matches and also contributed 226 runs in 11 innings. During the Big Bash League 2024–25 season, he picked up 14 wickets and scored 146 runs. Dwarshuis could be a valuable signing for teams looking for a dependable all round option.

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett has been a decent performer in T20 cricket, averaging 29.27 with an impressive strike rate of 153.64. Duckett is known for his ability to handle both pace and spin.

In the BBL 2024–25 season, he scored 243 runs in seven matches at an average of 34.71 and a strike rate of 154.77. His strike rate is regularly above 150, which shows his ability to score quickly and provide fast starts during the powerplay. Duckett could be a valuable addition to any team in need of a top order batter.

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith could be one of the players who might attract bids from teams in the auction. He offers the combination of a top order batting option along with wicketkeeping.

So far, he has played five T20Is for England, scoring 130 runs at an average of 26. In The Hundred 2025, he scored scoring 203 runs in seven innings. With solid technique and the ability to play both aggressive and steady innings, Jamie Smith could be a good pick for any team willing to back him.

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox has gained attention after a strong performances in 2025. He scored 342 runs in 10 matches in the T20 Blast at an average of 38. He was even better in The Hundred, where he scored 367 runs in nine matches at an average of 61.16 and a strike rate of 173.93.

In four T20I innings so far, he has scored 88 runs, including a half-century of 55 against Ireland in September. He usually bats at no.3 and his ability to score quickly and play long innings makes him a strong option in the auction for teams looking to strengthen their top order.

