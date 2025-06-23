‘Want White Jersey Before Blue’: SRH Star Prioritises Test Aspirations Over White-Ball Debut for India After Stellar IPL 2025

News
‘Want White Jersey Before Blue’: SRH Star Aniket Verma Prioritises Test Aspirations Over White-Ball Debut for India After Stellar IPL 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 23, 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) six-hitting sensation from Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Aniket Verma has revealed that he wants to earn a Test debut for India ahead of a white-ball cap.

Verma’s performance was one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the SRH side where they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished sixth. The 23-year-old slammed 236 runs from 14 matches and 20 sixes, at an average of 26.22 and a strike rate of 166.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

However, despite his white-ball exploits, Aniket wants his first India jersey to be in red-ball cricket before any other format.

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with Cricxtasy, Aniket revealed, “My dream is that I want a white jersey. White jersey before blue.”

For the unversed, he holds an individual highest score of 407 in red-ball, which he hit during a U22 Division match in Bhopal.

SRH sensation Aniket Verma continues impressive form after IPL 2025

Aniket Verma is currently plying his trade for the Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 2025) and has so far slammed 140 runs in 4 games at an impressive average of 46.67 and at an explosive strike rate of 208.96, which includes 10 boundaries and 10 maximums.

Giving a testament to his hitting prowess, the fiery right-hander blasted an unbeaten 91* off just 46 deliveries in a match against Rewa Jaguars. He was well on track for a century before rain interrupted play, cutting his innings short.

His consistent brilliance has been instrumental in helping the Bhopal Leopards secure a spot in the MPT20 2025 semifinals, where they are set for a high-stakes rematch against the Jaguars today (June 23).

Notably, Verma topped the six-hitting charts with an impressive 25 maximums in just six games last season. His explosive performances subsequently earned him an IPL contract with Sunrisers outfit.

