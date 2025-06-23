News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Texas Super Kings MLC 2025
news

Delhi Capitals Star Sizzles Again in MLC 2025 To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Hopes, But Super Kings Franchise Lose Again

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

Washington Freedom recorded highest run chase of the MLC history against Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Texas Super Kings MLC 2025

Seasoned campaigner Faf du Plessis is in outstanding touch in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. Leading the Texas Super Kings (TSK) side from the front, Faf produced yet another batting masterclass. After scoring a hundred in the last game, he followed up with a brisk 69-run knock against the unbeaten Washington Freedom.

The prolific batter is currently the fourth leading run-getter of the tournament with 202 runs in his kitty. At the moment, he averages 40 and is striking at 169.74 with a hundred and a fifty.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Record Chase by Washington Freedom

The 40-year-old batter gave a cracking start, smashing four boundaries and a couple of sixes. He took Mitchell Owen, the second most successful bowler of the season so far, under the radar next. He hit him for two sixes and a four in the penultimate over of the powerplay. The right-hand batter raced to his fifty off just 20 balls. He departed for 69 runs off just 31 balls that included eight boundaries and four maximums, striking at an impressive 222.58.

Riding on Faf’s brisk fifty, Super Kings posted a commendable 220 runs on the board. However, Owen and Andries Gous had other plans. Owen played a blistering 89-run knock off just 52 balls while Gous remained unbeaten on 80 off 45 balls. Their knocks powered Washington Freedom to record the highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history. The pair targeted TSK’s fifth bowling option and accumulated 46 runs off two overs bowled by spinners Noor Ahmad and Donovan Ferreira. Skipper Glenn Maxwell’s late cameo and Glenn Phillips’ finishing touch took Freedom over the line with two balls to spare.

Century Overshadowed By Collective Batting Performance

In the previous game, the South African batter smashed a stunning 51-ball century and became the oldest captain to score a hundred. His innings was laced with six fours and seven sixes as he scored at a strike rate of exactly 200 before being dismissed. But, a late batting collapse saw them end up on 199. However, Mathew Short and Finn Allen’s quickfire fifties guided San Francisco Unicorns to a dominating victory with 23 balls to spare.

ALSO READ

IPL 2025 Struggles

The TSK skipper came in the tournament after a below-par Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He was the deputy to skipper Axar Patel, leading an IPL franchise for the first time. He managed just 202 runs in 9 matches with two fifties, averaging of 22.24. Even his strike rate of lingering around 123. He also led the franchise in the last couple of games, won one and lost one.

Albeit IPL failure left much to be desired, the 40-year-old batter has silenced his critics with the willow in hand. He once again proved that form is temporary and class is permanent.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2026
Major Cricket League
MLC 2025
Texas Super Kings
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

‘Ball Achhe Se Dekhta Hu’: Rishabh Pant Goes Back on His Word Despite KL Rahul’s Warning; Miserably Fails His Template Scoop Shot [WATCH]

‘Ball Achhe Se Dekhta Hu’: Rishabh Pant Goes Back on His Word Despite KL Rahul’s Warning; Miserably Fails His Template Scoop Shot [WATCH]

5:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Want White Jersey Before Blue’: SRH Star Aniket Verma Prioritises Test Aspirations Over White-Ball Debut for India After Stellar IPL 2025

‘Want White Jersey Before Blue’: SRH Star Prioritises Test Aspirations Over White-Ball Debut for India After Stellar IPL 2025

4:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'The Wait Was Procedural...' - Oman Cricket Agrees To Pay Full Dues to the Players from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

‘The Wait Was Procedural…’ – Oman Cricket Agrees To Pay Full Dues to the Players from ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The Oman Cricket team failed to make an impact in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024.
3:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
Aniket Verma Reveals Key Role Played by SRH Star Player In His Six-Hitting Exhibition in IPL 2025

Aniket Verma Reveals Key Role Played by SRH Star Player In His Six-Hitting Exhibition in IPL 2025

3:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
delhi-capitals-replacement-pacer-mustafizur-rahman-returns-in-bangladesh-odi-squad-for-sri-lanka-series

Delhi Capitals Replacement Pacer Returns in Bangladesh ODI Squad For Sri Lanka Series

He played three matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, taking four wickets.
3:01 pm
Vishnu PN
Prithvi Shaw Mumbai demands NOC MCA

Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction, Prithvi Shaw Now Set to Cut Ties With Mumbai Cricket to Pursue Career Elsewhere

He did not play in IPL 2025.
4:36 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.