MI captain Rohit Sharma informed at the toss that Riley Meredith was injured, which is why they included Akash Madhwal in their playing XI.

Mumbai Indians awarded Akash Madhwal his debut in their IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kings earlier tonight. MI captain Rohit Sharma revealed at the toss that Riley Meredith was unable to play due to injury, leading to the inclusion of Madhwal in the playing XI. Interestingly, MI opted to have only three overseas players in their starting lineup for the game. The Mumbai Indians management chose Madhwal over other talented players in their squad. Madhwal was signed by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement during the previous season. He replaced Suryakumar Yadav, who had suffered an injury to his left forearm muscle during the final phase of IPL 2022. Madhwal was not included in the playing XI for the Mumbai Indians during the previous season of IPL. Nevertheless, the team decided to retain him in their squad for IPL 2023 and he was signed for a fee of ₹20 lakh, which remained the same this year. However, his debut performance was disappointing as he conceded 37 runs in three overs without taking any wickets.

Who is Akash Madhwal? The MI bowler who was initially brought in as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav?

Akash has participated in 22 T20 matches for Uttarakhand, making his domestic T20 debut on November 8, 2019 against Karnataka at Visakhapatnam. In February 2021, Madhwal made his List A cricket debut versus Meghalaya and has since appeared in 17 List A matches.

During this time, he has taken 18 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 4.88. Madhwal's introduction to first-class cricket occurred on December 25th, 2019, playing for Uttarakhand against Odisha in Cuttack.

Overall, Madhwal has taken a total of 24 wickets in various matches, with his best performance being 4 wickets for 25 runs.

