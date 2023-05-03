WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan asks Rohit Sharma to bowl first; MI skipper obeys

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have shared a great camaraderie on and off the field over the years.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have shared a great camaraderie on and off the field over the years. They both are quite similar in nature and have mutual respect, which has been visible on numerous occasions.

Both modern-day giants have been full of admiration for each other, whether they are playing together or not, as seen in all their interviews and shows. Their bond is so pure, which is very heartening to see.

On the field, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have formed a great partnership while batting together for their national cricket team. Both have batted together for around ten years for India, where they have shattered several records in tandem to form the greatest opening pair ever for the men in blue in white-ball cricket.

In ODI cricket, the duo has amassed 5148 runs in 115 innings, which include 18 hundred or more runs partnerships. Similarly, they made 1743 at an average of 33.51, including four hundred in the T20Is, which are the third-most in the format.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan involved in another hilarious banter

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were involved in another hilarious incident during the toss ceremony ahead of the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mohali. After making the right call, Rohit Sharma went to Shikhar Dhawan to jokingly ask what to do first.

“I asked Shikhar what should I do. He said you guys bowl first, so we are gonna bowl first,” stated the MI and India captain laughingly when Anjum Chopra asked about the chat. “It's a good pitch. We have chased down targets pretty well, so will stick to our strength. You always want to have a score in front of you on such pitches.”



The chat between Rohit and Shikhar sent everyone into jubilation. It was another such incident where the duo were involved in a banter.

Even before the start of the game, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were seen chatting and laughing about different stuff. Both might not be playing together for the Indian team as of now, but the relationship is as healthy as it was before.

