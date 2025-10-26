Who Is Shubham Ranjane, the Latest India-Born USA All-Rounder, Who Could Attract Bids From Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 Auction?

The India-born USA all-rounder Shubham Ranjane, who has been handed his international debut in the USA vs NEP match in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, could be one of the players Mumbai Indians might bid for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Shubham Ranjane Domestic Career

Born in Pune, Maharashtra, 31-year-old Shubham Ranjane made his first-class debut for Mumbai in November 2016. He played 15 matches, scored 595 runs at an average of 31.31 with five half-centuries, and also took 12 wickets.

Shubham Ranjane made his List A debut earlier in February 2012 which was for Maharashtra. He has played 23 List A matches, scoring 278 runs at an average of 23.16, including one half-century, and has taken 14 wickets.

He made his T20 debut in 2013 for Maharashtra and has played 48 matches so far, scoring 654 runs in 30 innings at an average of 34.42, including three fifties, and has also taken 22 wickets.

Shubham Ranjane has represented three teams in Indian domestic cricket. He first played for Maharashtra from the 2011-12 to 2015-16 seasons, then moved to Mumbai where he played from 2016-17 to 2019-20, and later represented Goa for one season in 2021-22.

In December 2018, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the player auction for the IPL 2019 but could not make his debut. He was released by RR ahead of the 2020 auction.

Shubham Ranjane Breakthrough MLC 2025 Season with Texas Super Kings

Shubham Ranjane moved to the USA in 2022. He made his Major League Cricket (MLC) debut in the 2023 season for the Seattle Orcas, scoring 62 runs in five innings. In the 2024 season, he scored 89 runs in four innings at an average of 29.66. He was then picked by the Texas Super Kings for the 2025 season, where he had a breakthrough year, scoring 268 runs in eight innings at an average of 67.00, including two half-centuries.

Shubham Ranjane Handed Debut Cap in USA vs NEP Clash

Shubham, because of the impressive performance in the 2025, has been handed his international debut cap for the USA vs NEP match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27.

He has become the third former Mumbai player to represent the USA, after left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh.

Secures Contracts in SA20 and ILT20

His selection for the USA caps off an outstanding six months in which his career has progressed rapidly. He has also earned deals in two major T20 leagues, the SA20, where he signed with Joburg Super Kings, and the ILT20, where he joined Sharjah Warriorz.

Shubham Ranjane Could Attract Bids From Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction

Shubham Ranjane could be one of the players Mumbai Indians target in the IPL 2026 auction. He showed great flexibility in the MLC 2025 season by batting at multiple positions from No.3 to No.8. He performed well as a top-order batter, in the middle order, and even as a finisher in the lower middle order. He scored at a strike rate of 160.47 and hit 16 sixes in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians may look at him as they currently lack a strong backup for this role. While Naman Dhir is an option, they still need depth in their squad. They also do not have an overseas batter who can play this role at the moment. Additionally, since Shubham has played domestic cricket for both Maharashtra and Mumbai, he is familiar with Indian conditions, which could be another reason why Mumbai Indians might bid for him in the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.