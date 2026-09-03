Who Should Open Alongside Finn Allen for KKR in IPL 2027?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished seventh in IPL 2026. Their opening pair was one of the reasons for their disappointing season. Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen opened for KKR, but Rahane struggled to score quickly in the powerplay. The skipper did scored 335 runs in 14 matches but at a strike rate of 135.08 which is low as per current T20 standards, while Allen had a strike rate of 214.11 in 11 matches.

Rahane has now retired from all forms of cricket, so the team will need a new opening partner for Allen. KKR need stabilty at the top to make a comeback in IPL 2027. They can look for someone in the mini-auction, but they already have some options in their current squad.

Here are some players who can open with Finn Allen for KKR in IPL 2027.

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert was bought by KKR for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. He played only three matches during the season and scored just 19 runs. This was well below his usual standards. Finn Allen was preferred over him from the start and had a decent season.

However, since the IPL 2026, Seifert’s form has been impressive in limited overs cricket. In The Hundred 2026, he scored 394 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.25 and a strike rate of 168.37 for Manchester Super Giants. He scored five half centuries during the season. Seifert also played an important role in the final, smashing 72 off just 38 balls against Trent Rockets to help his team win the title.

Currently, Seifert is representing St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2026). He has played only two matches so far but has already scored a century in one of them.

With the form he is in, the wicketkeeper batter is making a strong case for a place in the KKR playing XI in IPL 2027. Having him open alongside Finn Allen, which could not happen in the previous season, will give them one of the best opening pairs in the upcoming season. Allen and Seifert have good experience as an opening pair and can attack from the start and have the ability to dominate in the powerplay with their power hitting.

Having Seifert in the team would also give KKR the option to use him as a wicketkeeper. Current wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi is still learning the role, as we saw last season.

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Sunil Narine

With Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen opening the innings for KKR, Sunil Narine was pushed down the order, and the three time champions could not make full use of him as a batter. He got to bat in only four innings and scored 40 runs. He was mostly used as a bowler and took 15 wickets in 13 matches.

However, with Rahane now retired, there could be a possibility of seeing Narine open the innings again. This would give KKR a left right opening combination. Recently, in CPL 2026, Narine opened the innings for Trinbago Knight Riders in last five matches and scored two half centuries. He is once again showing why he can still be considered a reliable opening batter.

Playing Narine as an opener alongside Allen could help KKR in many ways. It would allow Narine to play an important role with both bat and ball. It would also help KKR manage their overseas combination, as two overseas spots would be taken by the openers. They could then play Cameron Green and one overseas pacer.

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