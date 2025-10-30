Why Corbin Bosch Is A Key Addition In Mumbai Indians Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

He was brought in as a replacement during IPL 2025.

South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch could be a vital cog in Mumbai Indians retention list as the deadline ahead of the IPL 2026 auction approaches fast. Former five-time champions have been going through a title drought for five years and they would be desperate to change that.

As they try to lock in their retentions before the mini auction, the franchise will have several tough questions to address. Their set of overseas players will be in the spotlight with only eight spots in the squad. While the likes of Trent Boult and Mitch Santner are obvious retentions, Bosch could be the X factor in their plans for the next season.

Corbin Bosch Continues His Ascend As A Top Tier All-rounder

Since making his debut in December last year, Corbin Bosch has quickly become a mainstay in the South Africa side across all three formats. Such is his rapid development that he is now an integral part of the team irrespective of conditions.

Just speaking about the shorter format, the 31-year old has improved leaps and bounds with the ball. The right-arm pacer picked his career-best figures of 4 for 14 in the first Pakistan vs South Africa T20I. He has taken 26 wickets from 18 innings this year at an economy of 8.08 while striking every 14 balls.

With the bat, Bosch has made an impact in the other two formats but has some distance to cover in T20 cricket. This year, he has scored only 91 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 128.

Bosch’s power-hitting game might not be there yet but as a package, he is stepping his level at a fast rate. He has high pace, and the ability to nail accurate bouncers and yorkers. A skill set that is extremely valuable in the T20 format.

Why Bosch Should Be In Mumbai Indians Retention List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Now coming to the Mumbai Indians, they signed Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Lizaad Williams during the IPL 2025. He played three games in the tournament, conceding at 7.85 in seven overs and smashing 47 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 147.

Since that tournament, the Proteas star has leap-frogged others to cement his spot in the T20I side. He is exactly what Mumbai Indians like and need. A tall overseas pacer with good speed, who can also bat down the order. A Chris Morris type of player the franchise has chased for years and years.

Corbin Bosch has been a part of Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise MI Cape Town in the SA20, and has done well. With him, MI can employ their trademark two overseas pacers strategy without losing batting depth.

They have previously made a mistake of letting go of Marco Jansen. The likes of Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Cameron Green also remind them what they have lost. They can not make another blunder by releasing Bosch.

