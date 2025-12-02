Why Has Glenn Maxwell Not Registered for IPL 2026 Auction?

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided not to register for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. The auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, but Maxwell’s name is not on the list of players going under the hammer.

Glenn Maxwell reveals why he pulled out of IPL 2026 Auction

Maxwell, who was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, scored only 78 runs and took four wickets in the nine matches he played last season. He was ruled out midway through the season due to a middle finger fracture and was released by PBKS on the retention deadline day.

It was a surprise to many when Glenn Maxwell’s name was missing from the IPL 2026 auction registered players list. The Australian star revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that he has chosen not to register for the upcoming auction.

Glenn Maxwell said it was a difficult decision made with gratitude for all that the league has given him. Maxwell explained that the IPL helped him grow as a cricketer and as a person. He thanked everyone for their support and said the memories and experiences in India will stay with him forever.

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me,” Glenn Maxwell said.

“The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched,” he added.

“The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon,” he concluded.

ALSO READ:

Glenn Maxwell IPL Career

Glenn Maxwell made his debut in 2012 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In the IPL, he played 141 matches, scored 2819 runs at an average of 23.88 with a strike rate of 155.14, and took 41 wickets.

He represented four franchises in his IPL career: Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and 2018 (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians in 2013, Punjab Kings from 2014 to 2017 and in 2025, and RCB from 2021 to 2024.

His best season was in 2014 for Punjab Kings when he scored 552 runs in 16 innings, including four half-centuries. For RCB, he scored 513 runs in 2021 and 400 runs in 2023. For RCB, he scored 513 runs in 2021 and 400 runs in 2023. His form went down in the last two seasons, scoring only 52 runs in 10 matches in 2024 and 48 runs in seven matches.

Along with Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, and Moeen Ali have also pulled out of the auction. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali will be playing in the PSL, while Russell has announced his retirement from the tournament and will now join the KKR support staff.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.