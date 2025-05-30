Why is Ryan Rickelton Absent in Mumbai Indians Playing XI for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator?

Rickelton made 388 runs in 14 MI games this season.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns tonight in Mullanpur for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator. It’s a do-or-die clash for both teams as the winner will move one step closer to the trophy while the loser will go home. With a top strike rate of 150.97, Ryan Rickelton has often set the tone for MI innings. However, he will not feature in the Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI tonight.

Why is Ryan Rickelton not playing in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator?

The Protea batter played all 14 league games for MI. He made 388 runs at an average of almost 30 and struck three half-centuries. However, he has departed India due to national duties. South Africa and Australia will play the World Test Championship (WTC) Final on June 11. The keeper-batter is part of the squad for the red-ball match.

Rickelton was the main firestarter, and his absence will hurt MI’s winning chances. The IPL 2025 was expected to be wrapped up by May 25. But, border tensions between India and Pakistan led to the schedule shake-up.

As a replacement, Jonny Bairstow has been called up. The Yorkshire batter comes on the back of stunning form in County Championship Division 1.

GT vs MI Playing XIs and Impact Players

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson.

Impact Players: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.

