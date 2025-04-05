News
shivam dube csk ipl 2025 chennai super kings
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 5, 2025

Why is Shivam Dube Not in CSK’s Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The allrounder has been a vital outlet in the middle-order against spinners

shivam dube csk ipl 2025 chennai super kings

Shivam Dube’s rise to being a talented all-rounder playing in the Mumbai maidans to being a mainstay in the middle-order of five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings has been admirable.

His ability to hit spinners for massive sixes has been instrumental for his rise which has been long time.

However, the fast-bowling allrounder didn’t have a bright start to the IPL 2025 as he managed scores below 20 in the three matches he played so far.

Dube has been CSK’s top choice for Impact substitution, but hasn’t been effective. Against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on Saturday, Dube isn’t part of the side in the first innings as CSK elected to bowl first. He is likely to replace pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the second innings.

More to follow…

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Shivam Dube

