Why Josh Inglis Was Omitted From PBKS Retention List? Head Coach Ricky Ponting Gives Reasoning Before IPL 2026 Auction

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, leaving many fans and pundits stunned. Notably, Punjab Kings qualified for the IPL playoffs and final after a decade after finishing at the top of the points table in IPL 2025.Ricky

Ricky Ponting Explains Rationale Behind Releasing Josh Inglis

PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting explained that Inglis himself requested to be left out of the retentions list due to personal reasons, including his upcoming marriage.

Ponting said, “Josh is a terrific player. I would have loved to have him as part of our squad going forward. But this year he wasn’t going to be available for the majority of the tournament. So for that reason, I found it pretty much impossible to be able to retain him.”

PBKS always had Inglis in their retention plans, having made notable contributions in the franchise’s IPL 2025 final campaign. In 11 matches, the right-hander scored 278 runs at an average of 30.88 and an impressive strike rate of 162.57. His notable innings came against Mumbai Indians in the franchise’s last league game, where he scored 73 runs under pressure, taking down the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult equally well.

Respecting his decision, PBKS opted to release him. The franchise now shifts focus to the auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, where PBKS will work to find a perfect replacement.

With a remaining purse of ₹11.5 crore and up to four player slots to fill, the team plans to reinforce their squad to go the distance after finishing runners-up in the IPL 2025.

PBKS’s retention list includes key players like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh, while notable releases besides Inglis include Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie, signalling a strategic reshuffle ahead of IPL 2026.

ALSO READ:

PBKS Released Players 2026

Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen and Praveen Dubey

PBKS Retention List 2026

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, and Vishnu Vinod

