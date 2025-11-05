Why Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Might Have an All-Overseas Top Four in IPL 2026.

LSG already have three settled overseas players.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Breetzke has been one of the most consistent batters in South African cricket lately, at least in ODIs. He already has five 50+ scores and made the record for most runs (509) in the first seven ODI innings.

LSG bought him for INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction, and he could only play one game – the team’s last fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – due to the team structure that already has plenty of overseas and wicketkeeper-batters in the top and middle order.

With Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant as certain starters in the XI, Matthew Breetzke had to wait for Aiden Markram to leave for national duties to make his IPL debut. However, the chances of him being a regular member in the XI from the next season are high, especially if LSG let Pant go after mediocre performances as a captain and player in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Pant costs them a massive sum and hardly boasts an encouraging IPL track record, barring initial success, and Lucknow Super Giants can get at least two quality players in his price range. They already have Mitchell Marsh as a potential captaincy candidate, while Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran also bring vast experience leading various teams in this format.

Why Matthew Breetzke can be permanent in LSG XI in IPL 2026

Matthew Breetzke has been an aggressive batter and shown encouraging skill sets at the start of his career. He can bat at No.3 or 4, depending on how LSG use Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2026.

He has done well for Durban’s Super Giants, a sister franchise of LSG in SA20, and has impressed with his ultra-aggressive approach, even if returns have been fluctuating at times. There’s a long-term investment prospect, given that he still has age on his side, and will only improve from here on.

Additionally, Breetzke can keep wickets and fill the role of Pant as a wicketkeeper if LSG don’t want to give that responsibility to Pooran, even though he is capable. There’s a possibility that Lucknow Super Giants will have an all-overseas top four if Pant doesn’t remain with the team.

Matthew Breetzke has always had a swagger about him. He knows it, and everyone around him knows it too 💪



Read all about it 🔗 https://t.co/7bjvQU9R03#BetwaySA20 pic.twitter.com/xkTpCoRh4Y — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) October 10, 2024

LSG’s best bowling options are mostly Indian, with William O’Rourke and Shamar Joseph not sure starters in the format. They might also let David Miller go and find someone else for the role, leaving a spot open for all of Marsh, Markram, Pooran, and Breetzke to make a dynamic batting unit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.