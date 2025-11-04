Why the Trade Between KL Rahul and KKR Has Hit a Roadblock Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The trade talks ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction are heating up, and one of the biggest stories right now is about KL Rahul and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) trade news. The franchise is looking for a new captain who can also play as a wicketkeeper-batter, and Rahul perfectly fits that profile. However, despite several discussions, the KL Rahul trade hasn’t moved forward.

Why the trade between KL Rahul and KKR has hit a Roadblock

According to TOI, the main reason behind the delay is that Delhi Capitals are not satisfied with the players KKR are offering in return. DC, who signed Rahul just last year, see him as a key player and want someone of equal value if they are to release him. Reports suggest that DC proposed three possible combinations for KL Rahul Trade. One involving Sunil Narine, another including Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, and a third with Harshit Rana and Raghuvanshi. KKR, however, did not agree to any of these options.

Delhi Capitals have made it clear that if KKR want to trade KL Rahul, they need to offer a top player in return. On the other hand, KKR are eager to sign an experienced leader like Rahul.

KL Rahul, who has previously captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, shares a close relationship with KKR’s new head coach, Abhishek Nayar. That connection made KKR even more interested in bringing him in. But according to TOI, for the KL Rahul and KKR trade news to move forward, both teams need to find common ground. But as of now, the deal is unlikely to go through unless an agreement is reached soon.

KKR Disappointing 2025 Season

Kolkata Knight Riders released Shreyas Iyer, the captain who had led them to the IPL 2024 title. He was later bought by Punjab Kings for a huge INR 26.75 crore, where he guided them to the final before losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Whereas KKR had a disappointing 2025 season, managing to win only five matches while losing seven, with two games ending with no result.

KKR’s auction decisions, however, drew a lot of criticism. They used the RTM card to retain Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crore and made Ajinkya Rahane the new captain. But Rahane’s old-school leadership didn’t work well, and Venkatesh also couldn’t deliver the kind of performances the team expected. Given his high price tag, Venkatesh could be one of the players released before the auction.

KKR will now need to find an experienced leader for IPL 2026 who can guide the team in the long run, and that’s why the KL Rahul and KKR trade news has become a major talking point.

