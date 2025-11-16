Why Was Ravi Bishnoi Among LSG Released Players 2026 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and one of the big names included in the LSG released players 2026 list was Ravi Bishnoi.

Why was Ravi Bishnoi among LSG Released Players 2026?

Ravi Bishnoi was one of the big names among the LSG released players 2026 list. It was mostly because of his performances in IPL 2025. Retained for INR 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Ravi Bishnoi played 11 matches and took only nine wickets. His economy rate was also on the higher side at 10.83. Even in IPL 2024, his performances were not great as he played 14 matches and took only 10 wickets. His dip in performance was one of the reasons why he was included in the LSG released players 2026 list.

Another reason was that LSG now have Digvesh Rathi in the squad, who did well in IPL 2025 by taking 14 wickets in 13 matches with a good economy rate of 8.25. So, he has been retained ahead of Bishnoi, and his price is much lower at just INR 30 lakh.

Releasing Ravi Bishnoi also gives the franchise INR 11 crore back in the auction purse. With this amount added to their budget, LSG will have more money to target the players they want in the IPL 2026 auction.

Despite Ravi Bishnoi being released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, he might still be one of the players that franchises bid for. After the retention deadline, some teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are expected to target spinners in the auction. For them Ravi Bishnoi could be one of the players given the remaining purse that they have.

LSG Retained Players 2026, LSG Released Players 2026 and Remaining Purse

The Lucknow Super Giants have retained 17 players and released seven from last season, along with Shardul Thakur who was traded to Mumbai Indians, during the trade window. The LSG remaining purse is INR 22.95 crore, which is the fourth-highest among all franchises.

LSG Retained Players 2026: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni.

LSG Released Players 2026: David Miller, Aryan Juyal, Shamar Joseph, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

