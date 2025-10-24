Will CSK Finally Move On From Ravindra Jadeja? Tough Call Before IPL 2026 Retention Deadline for MS Dhoni and Co.

He scored 222 runs and claimed 10 wickets in the IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured their worst-ever campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time. The five-time Champions faltered across all departments, including the intent shown by batters. Does this mean it’s time for CSK to move on from Ravindra Jadeja?

CSK’s batters played with a conservative approach throughout the season, recording the lowest strike rate (139.04) among all teams in IPL 2025. They also registered the second-fewest boundaries with just 199 fours and 102 sixes, reflecting a lack of intent and aggression.

As the season progressed, the management started experimenting with several youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Shaikh Rasheed, and Dewald Brevis, indicating a potential overhaul ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026. This has inevitably raised questions about the future of several experienced batters, including veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Diminishing Impact Adds to CSK’s Retention Dilemma

The veteran all-rounder was roped in by Chennai Super Kings in 2012 and has been a standout performer for over a decade, having won three titles with the franchise.

However, the 36-year-old delivered an inconsistent campaign in 2025. Promoted to bat at No. 5, Jadeja scored 301 runs at an average of 33.44 and a modest strike rate of 135.58 in IPL 2025. He struggled to find boundaries consistently, managing only 10 sixes in 222 balls across 14 innings — a reflection of his reduced power-hitting ability.

With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja lacked penetration and consistency, taking just 10 wickets in 14 games at an average of 32.40 and an economy rate of 8.56, poor numbers given the spin-friendly nature of the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) pitches.

While his fielding brilliance and experience remain valuable, his impact with both bat and ball has dipped significantly. Having retired from the T20I format last year, Jadeja’s hefty price tag, poor returns, and diminishing impact make his retention anything but an easy call, particularly if CSK potentially enters a transition phase.

CSK Face a Loyalty Retention Test

Yet, with uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni’s future in the cash-rich league, Jadeja’s leadership experience and all-round ability could still hold significant value. The CSK team management might consider retaining him as a senior player to support Ruturaj Gaikwad on the field and in crucial decision-making moments.

The upcoming IPL 2026 retention deadline will truly challenge CSK’s loyalty and legacy. Moving on from Jadeja could mark the end of an era, but also signal the beginning of a much-needed new chapter in the team’s evolution.

Across his illustrious IPL career, Jadeja has featured in 254 matches, missing only the 2010 season, scoring 3260 runs at an average of 27.86 and a strike rate of 130.29, including five fifties. Most of his success has come in CSK colours, with 2198 runs at a strike rate of 136.09 and all five fifties coming for the franchise.

With the ball, the left-arm orthodox spinner picked up 170 wickets at an average of 30.51 and an economy of 7.67, including three four-fors and a five-wicket haul. Of these, 143 wickets have come for CSK, cementing his place in the franchise’s leading wicket-takers list.

