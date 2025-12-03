Will LSG Bid Big On This Power Hitter At IPL 2026 Auction?

They have a remaining purse of INR 22.95 crore.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a few key decisions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and will look to strengthen the side. Who will LSG bid on in the mini auction is a matter of curiosity as they have most of their starting XI sorted. The franchise will be going over the LSG targets with the mini auction set to take place on December 16.

The LSG released players 2026 did not include any major surprises as they let go of Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, and David Miller. Three players were pretty disappointing in the previous season, and were understandably released. At INR 22.95 crore, the LSG remaining purse is the fourth highest among all teams.

Why LSG Bid Strategy Could Revolve Around Middle Order Power Hitter

Lucknow Super Giants opted to release David Miller, who had an awful season earlier this year. They had acquired him for INR 7.50 crore to do the finisher’s job but could not live up to the expectations.

LSG’s batting unit is pretty much settled for the next edition. They have Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh at the top — the pair did exceedingly well in the last season. They are followed by Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni. What they need is a David Miller replacement.

LSG have also retained a set of domestic pacers in Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, and Akash Singh. Additionally, they have traded in Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians. A factory of local seamers indicates LSG may not worry too much about overseas pacers. As such, middle order power hitters will be the top LSG targets at IPL 2026 auction.

Liam Livingstone To Be In LSG Targets At IPL 2026 Auction

Cameron Green was expected to be the most expensive player in the upcoming auction, estimated to fetch INR 20+ crore. But with Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell not registering, his stocks have increased further. As a result, Green is likely to go beyond INR 25 crore, which puts LSG out of contention.

The next best option for an LSG bid could be Liam Livingstone. The former RCB batter is also expected to be among the most sought-after players due to the supply and demand dynamics. Livingstone had a disappointing campaign last season for RCB, scoring 112 runs from eight innings at an average of 16 and strike rate of 133.

But Livingstone has the ability to take on pacers and plenty of experience as a finisher. Given the limited options, he is likely to fetch a big price. He could get a massive LSG bid as the franchise can afford to spend big bucks on one area.

