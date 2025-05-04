Will PBKS Mid-Season Signing Mitchell Owen Be Banned From Pakistan Super League (PSL) Like Corbin Bosch?

Bosch was handed a one-year ban by PSL after the Proteas opted to skip it and play IPL 2025.

Earlier today, Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced Mitchell Owen as their replacement signing for the injured Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

However, he is currently plying his trade in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Peshawar Zalmi. Thus, there remains speculation if the Aussie will face a ban from PSL like Corbin Bosch for choosing the IPL.

While Bosch was picked up by Zalmi too, he opted out of the tournament before it began as Mumbai Indians (MI) roped him in as replacement for Lizaad Williams. Since he didn’t honour his commitment with the PSL franchise, he was subsequently handed a one-year ban by the league.

In the case of Owen however, he will join only after the PSL ends or earlier if his team fails to make it to the playoffs, guaranteeing himself to not incure a similar fate like Bosch.

PBSK gets Mitchell Owen boost before IPL 2025 playoffs

Owen has emerged into a formidable opener of late, showcasing his explosive batting skills during the BBL 2024-25 season to help Hobart Hurricanes win their maiden title. His standout performances included two brilliant centuries against Sydney Thunder—one in the league stage and another in the final. Notably, he reached his hundred in just 39 deliveries, equalling the record for the fastest century in the tournament’s history.

In the ongoing PSL, he has managed 101 runs in seven games while striking at an explosive rate of 198.03.

His addition will be a boost for the PBKS side as they gear up for the playoffs race. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are in a good position to secure a spot in the top four. They are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with six wins, one draw and 13 points from 10 games.

