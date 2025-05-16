Will Rajat Patidar Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium?

RCB captain Rajat Patidar succumbed to a finger injury before the IPL 2025 was temporarily suspended.

Since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was temporarily suspended, there were speculations on the availability of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar. He succumbed to a finger injury during their last league match against the Chennai Super Kings at their home den. The cash-rich league resumes tomorrow as RCB take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the skipper is expected to play.

During the break, RCB had one too many burning questions to answer. The return of overseas players due to the international roster clashing with the updated IPL 2025 schedule hurt RCB fans. The absence of Josh Hazlewood due to a shoulder niggle also put RCB in an unwanted situation. Though Jitesh Sharma would’ve taken over the leadership mantle, Patidar’s presence as a middle-order batter is quite crucial.

Will Rajat Patidar play the RCB vs KKR match of IPL 2025?

The franchise, on their social media handles, had released pictures of a team gathering. Patidar was wearing a splint to protect his finger. However, as per recent developments, Patidar may have been given the green signal to play the upcoming RCB vs KKR clash.

This also comes after the leaked footage from RCB’s practice session yesterday. Patidar took the aerial route to hit some of his shots. Earlier, team director Mo Bobat also confirmed Patidar’s progress with the willow.

The 31-year-old has collected 239 runs in 10 innings this season, averaging 23.90. He had made two half-centuries so far.

The team has a good top-order in Phil Salt and Virat Kohli as openers. The addition of Patidar at No.3 or No.4 position will boost the middle-order alongside Jitesh and Krunal Pandya. The likes of Tim David and Romario Shepherd have managed the middle-order well.

Patidar’s inclusion is a huge relief to RCB because of another injury in the squad. During the break, No. 3 batter Devdutt Padikkal sustained an injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the tournament. Mayank Agarwal has joined the team camp as a replacement.

Talking about the team, they’ve been one of the most successful franchises this season. RCB are seated at the second spot on the table with 16 points from 11 matches. Another win will cement their position in the IPL 2025 playoffs. If RCB manages to win two more games out of their remaining three fixtures, they can aim for a top-two finish.

