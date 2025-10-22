Will Ravindra Jadeja Factor Stop CSK From Potentially Targetting Underrated Overseas Spinner at IPL 2026 Auction?

He is currently at his peak as a T20 bowler.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad as two settled spin options ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, but they would want another finger spinner in their ranks. Ravichandran Ashwin has retired, and CSK often prefer at least three spin options, especially for home games, so they will definitely go after one of the spinners.

They can look to get Akeal Hosein, who has been one of the finest white-ball spinners around the world and has consistently done well across leagues. He also has the CSK connection, for he is part of their sister franchises – Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in SA20 and Texas Super Kings (TSK) in Major League Cricket (MLC).

That suggests the management rates him highly, and his numbers confirm his abilities despite conditions varying across the world. Since 2024, Akeal has the second-most T20 wickets, with 125 scalps at an average of 24.35 and an economy rate of 7.32 in 118 innings, including three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Akeal Hosein is on FIRE 🔥 Was this the ball of the tournament? 💥 pic.twitter.com/1uScSuVfIs — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 25, 2025

Additionally, he brings the batting value as well, and his recent improvements in this aspect suggest he can be a more than handy batter in the lower order. Comparatively, Ashwin was a better batter, but Akeal has a good batting potential and can surely whack a few.

How Ravindra Jadeja’s presence might influence CSK in IPL 2026 auction

While the Chennai Super Kings have valid reasons to target Akeal Hosein, they already have Ravindra Jadeja as a left-arm spinner, which will influence the decision. Jadeja’s recent improvements as a bowler and CSK’s trust in his abilities mean Akeal might not be required since both are similar types of bowlers.

ALSO READ:

CSK had Mitchell Santner for several years, but he warmed the bench for most of the games despite being among the best defensive spinners in the world. In any other team, Santner starts in the XI, but Jadeja’s presence hardly allowed Santner game time.

Hence, CSK will want an off-spinner as a priority because they have variety in left-arm spin, with Noor Ahmad being the wrist spinner. That might force them to ignore Akeal, who is currently at his peak as a T20 bowler and will likely earn a deal in the IPL 2026 auction.

It won’t be too bad a decision, even if the spin attack looks one-dimensional because Akeal offers different attributes and can also bowl in the powerplay, a role CSK tried with Ashwin in IPL 2025. Not many quality off-spinners are available in the market, and the existing spinners – Jadeja and Noor – don’t really bowl enough with the new ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.