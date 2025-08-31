Will Rishabh Pant Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction? LSG Could Target 3 Others to Replace India Wicket-Keeper

He is the most expensive player in IPL history.

Last season, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their captain and glovesman for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025. But Pant induced a horrid season, managing just 269 runs in 13 innings, averaging 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16. His number improved slightly after the left-hand batter ended the season with a 54-ball century against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last match of the league stage.

LSG’s top order featuring Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran kept their playoff hopes alive for the major part of the season. But the 27-year-old’s disappointing season affected Lucknow’s campaign. The franchise finished seventh in the points table with six wins and 12 points. Hence, considering his poor IPL form, there’s a possibility that LSG will part ways with Pant ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. His departure would also free up the purse money. So, let’s take a look at players who can replace Rishabh Pant in LSG.

Ishan Kishan

The left-handed keeper-batter Ishan Kishan could be a perfect like-for-like replacement for Pant. Kishan, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season, is known for his free-flowing strokeplay. While he has batted in the top order in the last few seasons, Kishan has batted at no. 4 and 5 in his early days. Kishan kick-started his IPL 2025 campaign with a hundred. Batting at no 3, the southpaw amassed 354 runs in the IPL 2025, averaging 35.40 at a staggering strike rate of 152.58.

His inclusion will not just provide flexibility to the lineup, but it will also add experience to Lucknow’s batting order. The Jharkhand cricketer has played as a pure batter or keeper for various franchises as needed. He has also won two IPL trophies with his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), in 2019 and 2020. Though Kishan is yet to captain any franchise in the IPL, LSG already have two more captaincy options in Marsh, Markram and Pooran.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was the wrecker-in-chief when Punjab Kings scripted history, successfully chasing the highest-ever total in T20 cricket in 2024. Despite his impactful knock, no team, including the Kings, bid for him as he went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he got his opportunity to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) after Ryan Rickelton left early ahead of the playoffs due to national duty. Bairstow grabbed the opportunity at the fullest, smashing 85 runs in two innings at an explosive strike rate of 184.78. His short but impactful knocks might revive his IPL career, as LSG would be keen to rope in him in the mini auction, scheduled later this year.

Bairstow comes from a rare bunch of Englishmen who can bat in any situation and position. While most of his innings have come as an opener for England, the right-hand batter has batted from numbers 1 to 6. His record at number four is also decent, having registered 506 runs in 24 innings, averaging 33.73 at 132.80. Hence, the England batter can easily replace him in the middle order if Marsh and Markram continue to open.

ALSO READ

Jamie Smith

England’s rising sensation Jamie Smith has made his mark in international cricket in a very short period. He has produced some exceptional knocks in Test cricket, including a 188-run knock against India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Though he is untested in white-ball cricket, Smith is already being hailed as the future of England cricket because of his temperament, poise, and power.

Super Giants can also look at Smith as a replacement for Pant. Smith usually bats in the middle order but has been given a chance to open innings by England in recent series. He is also a decent player of spin and possesses the ability to hit sixes at will. He is currently striking at 194.02 in T20Is and 113.15 in ODIs. His addition could strengthen their middle order, especially after Pant’s departure. His current form makes him a hot prospect in IPL 2026, but he could face the heat of new IPL auction regulations.

As per the updated guidelines, overseas players who register for the IPL mega auction are eligible to give their name in subsequent mini auctions within the same cycle. And Jamie Smith did not register for the IPL 2025 mega auction. If the BCCI makes changes giving scope for players who are applying for the auction for the first time, Smith could get a chance. But at the moment, it’s unclear.