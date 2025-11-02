With Release Almost Certain, KKR Star Smacks Fiery 92 in Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan T20I To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a blinder of a knock today (November 2) in the ongoing Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I. With Afghanistan eyeing for a whitewash after winning the first two games of the three-match series, Gurbaz gave the visitors a fiery start, slamming a quickfire 92 off just 48 balls comprising eight boundaries and five maximums.

Rahmanullah paired up with fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran for a massive 159-run opening stand, who also hit a blistering 49-ball 60 as Afghanistan dominated proceedings. The explosive start eventually helped Afghanistan post a towering total of 210/3 in 20 overs.

Coming back to Gurbaz, his recent knock will make a major case to raise his stocks ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year in December.

Why KKR will not retain Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

The 23-year-old, who has been with KKR since 2023, had a subpar last season where he managed just 74 runs in five appearances at an average of 18.50. His international form has also blown hot and cold.

Given Gurbaz’s situation, it is almost likely KKR will release him unless a string of good performances can make the franchise think otherwise and retain him as a backup option. KKR also have Quinton de Kock in their ranks, but the Proteas too like his overseas teammate will face the same fate following an unimpressive campaign with the Kolkata outfit.

On the other hand, KKR have already shown interest with rumours of a possible trade for Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who has mutually decided to part ways with the inaugural champions. In Sanju, KKR will have a wicketkeeper who can open the batting while also taking over captaincy duties for the future.

KKR entered last season as defending champions but after a dismal season, finished eighth with just five wins from 14 games and a slew of players are expected to face the axe as the franchise aims to revamp the side in a bid to come back stronger in IPL 2026.

