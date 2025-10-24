Discussing Xavier Bartlett Punjab Kings prospects for IPL 2026 before retention deadline alongside teammate Mitchell Owen, both of whom starred in the AUS vs IND ODI series.

The Punjab Kings team 2025 came tantalizingly close to securing their maiden IPL title. Led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, PBKS impressed fans with their consistent performances, finishing top of the table before losing to RCB in the final. As the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches, attention turns to key overseas names, including Australia duo of Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Owen, both of whom are playing for Australia in the ongoing series against India.

Xavier Bartlett Punjab Kings – A Bright Future Ahead

The rise of Xavier Bartlett has been remarkable as a backup new ball option in the Australia limited-overs squad. The Australian quick impressed everyone with his pace, control, and ability to pick wickets in crucial moments in the AUS vs IND 2nd ODI. Bartlett’s knack for breaking partnerships in the powerplay made him one of PBKS’ prospective talents for the upcoming season even if he didn’t play too much in IPL 2025.

Bartlett impressed for Australia in the Adelaide ODI, dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the same over to trigger India’s top-order collapse. Bartlett has a good record so far in international cricket. In 5 ODIs, he has 15 wickets at an average 11.13 and an economy rate of 4.05. In 11 T20Is, he has 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.38.

Given his recent form, Bartlett’s retention before the IPL 2026 auction is almost certain. With overseas bowlers like Lockie Ferguson and Marco Jansen less certain in the Punjab Kings retention list, Bartlett could become a vital cog in Punjab’s bowling attack after the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. The Punjab Kings squad for 2026 will likely continue to revolve around this strong pace unit, ensuring balance and depth across formats.

Mitchell Owen Punjab Kings – The All-Round Utility Player

Just like Bartlett, Mitchell Owen is likely to become a trusted name in the Punjab Kings squad. The Australian all-rounder could potentially add crucial balance with his medium pace and lower-order hitting. In the IPL 2025 season, Owen was used as a finisher occasionally, but since then the all-rounder has continued to make an impression, most recently with a 23-ball 36 from No.7 in the second ODI against India. He also produced a good, sharp spell in the first ODI, taking 2/20 in three overs.

Given that Punjab Kings released players 2026 will likely have other overseas all-rounders — including Aussie duo of Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie — retaining Owen makes perfect sense. He’s young, versatile, and fits perfectly into the Punjab Kings squad for 2026, which is being built around multi-dimensional players.

Punjab Kings Team 2025: The Core That Clicked

Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, Punjab Kings team 2025 built a cohesive unit that mixed experience with youthful energy. Players like Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Priyash Arya gave the team solid Indian depth. Meanwhile, seasoned campaigners like Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen offered international experience and match-winning ability.

Their campaign might have ended just short of glory, but the team’s core identity is now stronger than ever. That’s why Punjab Kings are unlikely to make sweeping changes before IPL 2026, they’re expected to retain their young core for stability rather than go for an overhaul.

Punjab Kings Released Players 2026 – Who’s Out?

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, PBKS are expected to release a handful of players who didn’t quite fit the setup. The Punjab Kings released players 2026 list will likely include:

Glenn Maxwell

Aaron Hardie

Kuldeep Sen

Pyla Avinash

Pravin Dubey

Harnoor Pannu

Despite releasing a few names, the squad retains enough balance to remain one of the most complete units heading into the next season.

Why Punjab Kings Will Retain Xavier Bartlett And Mitchell Owen

As the IPL 2026 retention deadline nears, it’s safe to say that Xavier Bartlett Punjab Kings future and Mitchell Owen at Punjab Kings will remain part of the franchise’s future plans.

Both Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Owen are likely part of Punjab Kings and Ricky Ponting’s long-term vision. Bartlett offers the new ball value and precision that few others can match, while Owen’s versatility gives the team flexibility across conditions. Moreover, with Ponting at the helm, PBKS are focusing on Australian talents who fit his aggressive yet disciplined cricketing style.

Given the Punjab Kings’ near-success in IPL 2025, their management is unlikely to disrupt the future players that brought them so close to the title. Retaining these two Australians ensures the team continues to build around a settled, well-balanced core.

The Punjab Kings squad looks strong, confident, and well-rounded, ready to make another title run if they get their retentions and releases right and build a good squad in the IPL 2026 auction.

