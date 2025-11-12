One LSG bowler is included in the surprise retention list.

The IPL 2026 auction is just around the corner, with cricket fans eagerly waiting for some big squad changes to take place before the new season. As all 10 teams start gearing up for the new season, we expect to see some youngsters who might shock everyone as surprise retentions on the November 15 deadline.

As teams prepare their retention list for IPL 2026, we take a look at some of the youngsters who could be unexpected choices.

Umran Malik

The 25-year-old pacer from Jammu was set to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2025. However, just a week before the IPL opener, he was ruled out for the entire season due to an injury, which eventually led to Chetan Sakariya replacing him. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer burst onto the scene in IPL 2022, having clinched 22 wickets from 14 matches. His performance in that season earned him a call-up to the Indian team.

However, injury concerns and Umran’s uninspiring spells led to his career hitting a lull. However, he might be included in the KKR retained players 2026 list, given that he did not get any game time last season. Not to forget that the youngster had made his name in the IPL as the fastest bowler that India had ever seen.

Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh could surely be one of those surprise names on the IPL 2026 retention list. The 27-year-old impressed in the first few games of Sunrisers Hyderabad, displaying good control, pace, and intent with the new ball. However, despite his promising start, the right-arm medium pacer did not get a consistent run through the season, which is something that might have kept him out of the spotlight. But his early performances were more than enough to remind everyone that Simarjeet can handle pressure at the highest level.

If SRH plans to build a strong domestic core for the upcoming seasons, Simarjeet could certainly be among the SRH retained players 2026 list.

Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants boast of having one of India’s most exciting young pacers in Mayank Yadav. Hailed as the fastest pacer in IPL 2024, Mayank had been sidelined in the IPL for a major part of the last 24 months. Injury concerns did not allow him an opportunity to showcase his talent with LSG in 2025. He has played a total of six matches across two seasons and scalped nine wickets.

Mayank’s raw pace and wicket-taking ability are too valuable for Lucknow to let go of, which is why they will look to add him to the LSG retained players 2026 list. Showing faith and trust in the youngster’s ability could pay off big for LSG because when he is fit, Mayank can surely win them matches single-handedly.

