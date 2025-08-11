All You Need to Know About CPL 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Caribbean Premier League 2025

The tournament will begin on August 14.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 will commence on August 14. The opening clash will be between the defending champions, Saint Lucia Kings, and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. This is going to be the 13th edition of the Caribbean T20 tournament.

Six teams will compete in the upcoming CPL 2025. They are Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The league will run for 30 group-stage matches between these teams. Following the Eliminator and two Qualifiers, the two best sides will compete in the Final on September 21.

Let’s look at the six squads for the upcoming CPL 2025.

Caribbean Premier League 2025: Squads

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Shakib Al Hasan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Jayden Seales, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Odean Smith, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James.

Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edward.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Corbin Bosch, Waqar Salamkheil, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Mohammad Nawaz, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher.

Saint Lucia Kings: Alzarri Joseph, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Roston Chase, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah McKenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Gudakesh Motie, Moeen Ali, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savory, Hassan Khan, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif.

CPL 2025: Schedule

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME (local time and IST) August 14 Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Saint Kitts 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 15) August 15 Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Saint Kitts 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 16) August 16 Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Antigua 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST(Aug 17) August 17 Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Saint Kitts 11:00 AM and 8:30 PM August 17 Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Antigua 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 18) August 19 Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Saint Kitts 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 20) August 20 Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders Antigua 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 21) August 21 Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Saint Kitts 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 22) August 22 Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Antigua 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 23) August 23 Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Saint Lucia 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 24) August 24 Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots Antigua 11:00 AM and 8:30 PM August 24 Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Saint Lucia 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 25) August 26 Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Saint Lucia 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 27) August 27 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Trinidad 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 28) August 28 Saint Lucia Kings vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots Saint Lucia 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 29) August 29 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Trinidad 8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Aug 30) August 30 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Trinidad 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 31) August 31 Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Saint Lucia 11:00 AM and 8:30 PM September 1 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots Trinidad 11:00 AM and 8:30 PM September 3 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Trinidad 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 4) September 4 Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Barbados 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 5) September 5 Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Barbados 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 6) September 6 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Guyana 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 7) September 7 Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Barbados 11:00 AM and 8:30 PM September 7 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots Guyana 8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 8) September 10 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Guyana 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 11) September 11 Barbados Royals vs Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots Barbados 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 12) September 12 Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Barbados 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 13) September 13 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Guyana 11:00 AM and 8:30 PM IST September 14 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Guyana 7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 15) September 16 TBC vs TBC, Eliminator Guyana 8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 17) September 17 TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1 Guyana 8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 18) September 19 TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2 Guyana 8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 20) September 21 TBC vs TBC, Final Guyana 8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 22)

