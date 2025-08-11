News
All You Need to Know About CPL 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Caribbean Premier League 2025
international-cricket

All You Need to Know About CPL 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Caribbean Premier League 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 11, 2025
5 min read

The tournament will begin on August 14.

All You Need to Know About CPL 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Caribbean Premier League 2025

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 will commence on August 14. The opening clash will be between the defending champions, Saint Lucia Kings, and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. This is going to be the 13th edition of the Caribbean T20 tournament.

Six teams will compete in the upcoming CPL 2025. They are Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The league will run for 30 group-stage matches between these teams. Following the Eliminator and two Qualifiers, the two best sides will compete in the Final on September 21.

Let’s look at the six squads for the upcoming CPL 2025.

Caribbean Premier League 2025: Squads

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Shakib Al Hasan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Jayden Seales, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Odean Smith, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James.

Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edward.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Corbin Bosch, Waqar Salamkheil, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Mohammad Nawaz, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher.

Saint Lucia Kings: Alzarri Joseph, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Roston Chase, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah McKenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Gudakesh Motie, Moeen Ali, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savory, Hassan Khan, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif.

ALSO READ:

CPL 2025: Schedule

DATEMATCHVENUETIME (local time and IST)
August 14Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda FalconsSaint Kitts7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 15)
August 15Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon WarriorsSaint Kitts7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 16)
August 16Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados RoyalsAntigua7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST(Aug 17)
August 17Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight RidersSaint Kitts11:00 AM and 8:30 PM
August 17Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia KingsAntigua7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 18)
August 19Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia KingsSaint Kitts7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 20)
August 20Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight RidersAntigua7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 21)
August 21Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados RoyalsSaint Kitts7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 22)
August 22Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon WarriorsAntigua7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 23)
August 23Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight RidersSaint Lucia7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 24)
August 24Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Kitts and Nevis PatriotsAntigua11:00 AM and 8:30 PM
August 24Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados RoyalsSaint Lucia7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 25)
August 26Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon WarriorsSaint Lucia7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 27)
August 27Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda FalconsTrinidad7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 28)
August 28Saint Lucia Kings vs Saint Kitts and Nevis PatriotsSaint Lucia7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 29)
August 29Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados RoyalsTrinidad8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Aug 30)
August 30Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon WarriorsTrinidad7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Aug 31)
August 31Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda FalconsSaint Lucia11:00 AM and 8:30 PM
September 1Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Kitts and Nevis PatriotsTrinidad11:00 AM and 8:30 PM
September 3Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia KingsTrinidad7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 4)
September 4Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon WarriorsBarbados7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 5)
September 5Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda FalconsBarbados7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 6)
September 6Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight RidersGuyana7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 7)
September 7Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia KingsBarbados11:00 AM and 8:30 PM
September 7Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Kitts and Nevis PatriotsGuyana8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 8)
September 10Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda FalconsGuyana7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 11)
September 11Barbados Royals vs Saint Kitts and Nevis PatriotsBarbados7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 12)
September 12Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight RidersBarbados7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 13)
September 13Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia KingsGuyana11:00 AM and 8:30 PM IST
September 14Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados RoyalsGuyana7:00 PM and 4:30 AM IST (Sep 15)
September 16TBC vs TBC, EliminatorGuyana8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 17)
September 17TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1Guyana8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 18)
September 19TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2Guyana8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 20)
September 21TBC vs TBC, FinalGuyana8:00 PM and 5:30 AM IST (Sep 22)

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Barbados ROyals
Caribbean Premier League 2025
CPL 2025
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Saint Lucia Kings
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago knight Riders
West Indies
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

