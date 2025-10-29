News
Longest gap between games: Players who have the highest interval between appearances in T20Is
international-cricket

Longest gap between games: Players who have the highest interval between appearances in T20Is

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: October 29, 2025
2 min read
Longest gap between games: Players who have the highest interval between appearances in T20Is

Cricket has witnessed many inspiring stories where players have been forced to the sidelines due to injuries, form, or other circumstances, but by virtue of sheer hard work, there have been some who have managed to earn their way back. Not only that, there are cricketers who have also reversed retirements to come back and play for their nation.

In the shortest format of the game, the longest gap for a hiatus between matches is as long as 13 years – a record that belongs to Bermuda’s KC Hodsoll. Interestingly, four Bermuda players feature in the top five names of the list for longest gap between games in T20Is.

Zimbabwe’s Graeme Cremer returns to international cricket after seven years

The 39-year-old legspinner, who has previously also captained the Zimbabwe side, was recently named in the T20I squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Notably, Cremer last featured in national colours back in March 2018 in an ODI match against UAE.

While Cremer had initially quit cricket to pick up golf, he made a return to cricket earlier this year playing in club competitions to make a case for national selection. Also with Zimbabwe qualified for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, Cremer will be hoping to make his comeback count and earn a place in the squad for the ICC event.

ALSO READ:

Longest gap between games: Top 10 Players with highest interval between T20I appearances

PlayerSpanMatFromToMissed Span
KC Hodsoll (BER)2008-202145 Aug 200810 Nov 202113y 97d
A Khan (DEN/ENG)2009-2022915 Mar 200915 Oct 202112y 214d
OO Bascome (BER)2008-201935 Aug 200824 Oct 201911y 80d
GH O’Brien (BER)2008-2019115 Aug 200818 Aug 201911y 13d
RJ Trott (BER)2008-2021215 Aug 200818 Aug 201911y 13d
XM Marshall (USA/WI)2008-20212019 Jun 200915 Mar 20199y 269d
J Theron (SA/USA)2010-20221830 Mar 20127 Nov 20219y 222d
LE Plunkett (ENG)2006-20192215 Jun 200626 Nov 20159y 164d
DC Thomas (WI)2009-20221213 Feb 201313 Dec 20218y 303d
Anas Khan (HKG)2014-20252624 Nov 201419 Sep 20238y 299d

