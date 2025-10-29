Longest gap between games: Players who have the highest interval between appearances in T20Is

Cricket has witnessed many inspiring stories where players have been forced to the sidelines due to injuries, form, or other circumstances, but by virtue of sheer hard work, there have been some who have managed to earn their way back. Not only that, there are cricketers who have also reversed retirements to come back and play for their nation.

In the shortest format of the game, the longest gap for a hiatus between matches is as long as 13 years – a record that belongs to Bermuda’s KC Hodsoll. Interestingly, four Bermuda players feature in the top five names of the list for longest gap between games in T20Is.

Zimbabwe’s Graeme Cremer returns to international cricket after seven years

The 39-year-old legspinner, who has previously also captained the Zimbabwe side, was recently named in the T20I squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Notably, Cremer last featured in national colours back in March 2018 in an ODI match against UAE.

While Cremer had initially quit cricket to pick up golf, he made a return to cricket earlier this year playing in club competitions to make a case for national selection. Also with Zimbabwe qualified for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, Cremer will be hoping to make his comeback count and earn a place in the squad for the ICC event.

Longest gap between games: Top 10 Players with highest interval between T20I appearances

Player Span Mat From To Missed Span KC Hodsoll (BER) 2008-2021 4 5 Aug 2008 10 Nov 2021 13y 97d A Khan (DEN/ENG) 2009-2022 9 15 Mar 2009 15 Oct 2021 12y 214d OO Bascome (BER) 2008-2019 3 5 Aug 2008 24 Oct 2019 11y 80d GH O’Brien (BER) 2008-2019 11 5 Aug 2008 18 Aug 2019 11y 13d RJ Trott (BER) 2008-2021 21 5 Aug 2008 18 Aug 2019 11y 13d XM Marshall (USA/WI) 2008-2021 20 19 Jun 2009 15 Mar 2019 9y 269d J Theron (SA/USA) 2010-2022 18 30 Mar 2012 7 Nov 2021 9y 222d LE Plunkett (ENG) 2006-2019 22 15 Jun 2006 26 Nov 2015 9y 164d DC Thomas (WI) 2009-2022 12 13 Feb 2013 13 Dec 2021 8y 303d Anas Khan (HKG) 2014-2025 26 24 Nov 2014 19 Sep 2023 8y 299d

