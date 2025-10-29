Longest gap between games: Players who have the highest interval between appearances in T20Is

Cricket has witnessed many inspiring stories where players have been forced to the sidelines due to injuries, form, or other circumstances, but by virtue of sheer hard work, there have been some who have managed to earn their way back. Not only that, there are cricketers who have also reversed retirements to come back and play for their nation.
In the shortest format of the game, the longest gap for a hiatus between matches is as long as 13 years – a record that belongs to Bermuda’s KC Hodsoll. Interestingly, four Bermuda players feature in the top five names of the list for longest gap between games in T20Is.
The 39-year-old legspinner, who has previously also captained the Zimbabwe side, was recently named in the T20I squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Notably, Cremer last featured in national colours back in March 2018 in an ODI match against UAE.
While Cremer had initially quit cricket to pick up golf, he made a return to cricket earlier this year playing in club competitions to make a case for national selection. Also with Zimbabwe qualified for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, Cremer will be hoping to make his comeback count and earn a place in the squad for the ICC event.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|From
|To
|Missed Span
|KC Hodsoll (BER)
|2008-2021
|4
|5 Aug 2008
|10 Nov 2021
|13y 97d
|A Khan (DEN/ENG)
|2009-2022
|9
|15 Mar 2009
|15 Oct 2021
|12y 214d
|OO Bascome (BER)
|2008-2019
|3
|5 Aug 2008
|24 Oct 2019
|11y 80d
|GH O’Brien (BER)
|2008-2019
|11
|5 Aug 2008
|18 Aug 2019
|11y 13d
|RJ Trott (BER)
|2008-2021
|21
|5 Aug 2008
|18 Aug 2019
|11y 13d
|XM Marshall (USA/WI)
|2008-2021
|20
|19 Jun 2009
|15 Mar 2019
|9y 269d
|J Theron (SA/USA)
|2010-2022
|18
|30 Mar 2012
|7 Nov 2021
|9y 222d
|LE Plunkett (ENG)
|2006-2019
|22
|15 Jun 2006
|26 Nov 2015
|9y 164d
|DC Thomas (WI)
|2009-2022
|12
|13 Feb 2013
|13 Dec 2021
|8y 303d
|Anas Khan (HKG)
|2014-2025
|26
|24 Nov 2014
|19 Sep 2023
|8y 299d
