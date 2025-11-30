LSG Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — 3 Big Targets For Lucknow Super Giants

They will look to acquire the former CSK pacer.

Lucknow Super Giants endured a mixed last season, finishing seventh with 12 points. Now, they enter the IPL 2026 auction with clear priorities to strengthen key areas after a few releases with some LSG target players. The LSG purse is good enough with INR 22.95 crore. Their focus will be on plugging the gaps exposed in the lower order, an overseas fast bowler, a reliable hard-hitting all-rounder, and domestic spin fire-power.

With departures of international stars such as David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, and Akash Deep, LSG target players for the upcoming mini auction on December 16 would be among the following.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana will be a part of the LSG target players to replace the overseas pacer to William O’Rourke, offering raw pace and death overs reliability. Pathirana’s ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers and break partnerships makes him a valuable asset to upgrade the bowling attack featuring Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Mayank Yadav.

Last season, LSG struggled with wickets and economy rates, making Pathirana’s inclusion critical. The Super Giants managed the third fewest wickets (76) throughout the tournament after Rajasthan Royals (65) and Delhi Capitals (67), and recorded the worst economy rate of 10.24, and hence Pathirana is of supreme importance.

Gerald Coetzee

The absence of a proven overseas all-rounder after squad changes means the LSG purse could zero in on Gerald Coetzee for pace and power. LSG’s struggles due to the unavailability of an all-rounder were quite evident as captain Rishabh Pant did not have many options when his main bowlers leaked runs.

The South African player doesn’t have a significant IPL experience, but his versatility provides balance, providing late finishing touches and a couple of overs with the ball. They can also add the former Gujarat Titans player as a backup option.

Rahul Chahar

In the spin department, Rahul Chahar will be among the LSG target players who can lead alongside emerging talent Digvesh Rathi. Despite a recent period of drought, Chahar’s style fits well with Lucknow’s home pitches, known for assisting spinners.

Chahar hasn’t had a great last couple of years with the wickets. He played as a backup option for Zeeshan Ansari, who made his IPL debut last season. But if roped in with the LSG purse, he can lead their spin attack. His bowling style will be favoured by the black-and-red soil pitches.

