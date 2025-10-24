Most Runs in T20Is in a Year – Austria Batter Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Rizwan To Occupy Top Spot

Austria batter Karanbir Singh scripted a new milestone in T20I cricket to surpass greats of the format like Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Rizwan after his batting heroics in the recent tour of Romania.

In the four matches of the series, Karanbir Singh started with a blistering 57 off 27 balls followed by a 90-run knock from 46 deliveries in a double-header on October 18. The next day, he added 74 (44 balls) and 27 (12 balls), taking his annual tally to a staggering 1,488 runs in 32 innings.

In the process, he now has the Most Runs in T20I 2025. His accumulated 1488 runs now places him at the top of the list of batters with most runs in a calendar year, surpassing the Indian and Pakistan stalwarts.

Notably, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is second on the list with 1326 runs in 29 games in 2021 followed by India T20I captain SKY at the third spot with 1164 runs in 31 games the next year.

Karanbir Singh breaks record for most sixes and boundaries in T20I in a year

Karanbir also whacked a staggering 19 boundaries and 23 sixes in the series, which brought his annual tally to 127 and 122, respectively. Both the numbers are significantly more than the second place – with eight more boundaries than Mohammad Rizwan’s 119 and almost double the number of maximums to his nearest, Suryakumar Yadav having hit 68 sixes.

Interestingly, Karanbir’s teammate Bilal Zalmai also joined the elit list of most runs in T20Is in a year to become the fourth player globally to surpass 1,000 runs in a calendar year. He too had a good series against Romania with 157 runs in four innings at an average of 39.25.

Most Runs in T20Is in a Year

Player Year Matches Runs HS Ave. SR 100s 6s Karanbir Singh (Austria) 2025 32 1488 115 51.31 174.85 2 122 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2021 29 1326 104* 73.66 134.89 1 42 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) 2022 31 1164 117 46.56 187.43 2 68 Bilal Zalmai (Austria) 2025 36 1008 79* 31.50 155.07 – 57 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2022 25 996 88* 45.27 122.96 – 22

