News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
mumbai-indians-star-mitchell-santner-becomes-test-captain-under-unforeseen-circumstances-on-eve-of-test-match
international-cricket

Mumbai Indians Star Becomes Test Captain Under Unforeseen Circumstances On Eve Of Test Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 29, 2025
2 min read

New Zealand have made a captaincy change on the eve of the first Test against Zimbabwe.

mumbai-indians-star-mitchell-santner-becomes-test-captain-under-unforeseen-circumstances-on-eve-of-test-match

New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the first Test against Zimbabwe due to a shoulder injury, and Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis in his absence.

The first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will begin from Wednesday (July 30) and will take place in Bulawayo. The 33-year-old sustained the injury while fielding for Birmingham Bears during a match of Vitality T20 Blast earlier in July.

Tom Latham to remain with squad despite injury setback

Latham will remain with the Black Caps squad with the hope of regaining fitness in time for the second Test against Zimbabwe that gets underway on August 7. Santner, the New Zealand limited-overs skipper, recently led his team to a T20I tri-series title win, beating South Africa in the final.

Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
County Championship Division One, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

197/9

Navarang Club NVR

41/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

128/10

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings

Hosts Zimbabwe were the third team in the competition. Rob Walter, the New Zealand head coach, said that his team will miss Latham’s experience in the first Test.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Tom to be missing the first Test, as captain but also as an integral part of the team,” he said. “It’s never great when you lose your captain, who’s a world-class opening batter and a great team man, but that said we’re going to work really hard to have him available for the second Test.

“We’ll continue to assess and see whether a replacement player is necessary, but at this stage we are hopeful that he’ll recover in time,” he added.

The 49-year-old hoped that Santner would produce a positive outcome in the first Test against Zimbabwe. “Whilst the format is different, he certainly has the respect of the players and will be supported by some highly experienced Test cricketers, so I trust that he’s going to do a great job,” he said.

Mitchell Santner in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Mitchell Santner played for Mumbai Indians (MI) after the franchise picked him for INR 2 crores at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

ALSO READ:

The bowling all-rounder played 13 matches for the Hardik Pandya-led side in IPL 2025 and took 10 wickets at an average of 31.30. Mumbai Indians were knocked out in Qualifier 2 after they lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS), who would eventually end the tournament as runners-up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Mitchell Santner
New Zealand
Tom Latham
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Australia were comprehensive throughout the T20I series against the West Indies and had many positives in almost every game.

4 Takeaways for Australia From the West Indies T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

This series helped Australia gain some clarity ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
12:14 pm
Darpan Jain
icc annual conference takeaways t10 t20 cricket restrictions t20 world cup plans odi future

Why The Latest ICC Conference Might Define Cricket’s Next 10 Years — 6 Major Takeaways Discussed

July 25, 2025
CX Staff Writer
Brutal Fan Gives Live Catching Lesson To Clueless West Indies Fielders After Crowd Grab in WI vs AUS 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Brutal Fan Gives Live Catching Lesson To Clueless West Indies Fielders After Crowd Grab [WATCH]

West Indies lost the second T20I against Australia by eight wickets.
July 23, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Zimbabwe Batter To Make a Return To Test Cricket After 4 Years Next Week

He Was Banned by ICC, but Now Will Make a Return To Test Cricket After 4 Years Next Week

If all goes as planned, the 39-year-old will be available for the first Test starting July 30.
July 22, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.