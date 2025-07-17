Exclusive: Former Pakistan Cricketer Expects Brawny Comeback From India In Fourth Test Against England

The fourth Test begins July 23 at Old Trafford, where pitch conditions will dictate team combinations.
Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat when the Indian team was reeling at 71/5 in the second innings of the third Test against England at Lord’s. He fought like a warrior and took his team close to victory. However, it was not India’s day, as they lost the game by just 22 runs. Yet another tale unfolded — one that featured a man who had once claimed victory during the tour of Australia and ended up as the last man standing at the iconic Lord’s. Cricket has been a vicious cycle for Mohammed Siraj.
Mohammed Siraj took lethal blows to his body, tried hard to survive, but luck did not favour him, and he was eventually dismissed. Many dramatic incidents transpired in the nail-biting thriller between England and India in the third Test at Lord’s. To discuss it in detail, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria sat down with CricXtasy in an exclusive conversation.
“I was watching the game, and whenever I see Test cricket, I always put myself in that situation. It’s a great feeling to be there in the middle. What an outstanding Test match it was. The Indian team, without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has been playing incredibly well. They played like absolute champions at Lord’s. We all know what value Virat and Rohit hold, and to be able to play like this without them is incredible. Unfortunately, the result did not go in India’s favour; it will be difficult for Mohammed Siraj to sleep. Only 22 runs were needed. Siraj was standing strong in the middle, taking those body blows. But again, this is the beauty of Test cricket. The way the Indian team took the game till the last hour and the way they fought was amazeballs,” Danish Kaneria said.
Siraj came out to bat when India had lost nine wickets for 147 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja still fighting in the middle. The Hyderabad-based pacer gave it his all but was dismissed in an unfortunate manner by Shoaib Bashir.
“Siraj’s dismissal was unfortunate. Bashir came in with a broken finger and ended up turning the ball against Siraj. It was a flighted delivery, and Siraj defended it well, but when you are batting on the fourth or fifth day of a Test match, the ball generally overspins due to the rough. Bashir’s delivery backspun a bit and hit the stumps. Had it been the third day of a Test, it wouldn’t have happened,” he added.
Under new captain Shubman Gill, India have shown great intent, having beaten England at Edgbaston by 336 runs. The team has played collectively, with each player contributing.
“Shubman Gill has been outstanding throughout the three Tests, scoring truckloads of runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been scoring consistently, Rishabh Pant is putting on a masterclass—it’s just brilliant. Everyone has stepped up for the team. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has been a class apart, and Mohammed Siraj has given everything so far. The way Gill has led the team is just amazing,” said Kaneria.
England won the toss and opted to bat first at Lord’s and Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets as India restricted England to 387. However, they conceded too many runs to the tail, with Brydon Carse scoring a fifty and Joe Root making a century.
“Throughout the Lord’s Test, India were on top, then England took over at times. I feel whenever tailenders score, that’s a problem. Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith contributed significantly, and that pushed India back. It usually happens in Tests—you get five wickets, then the lower-order comes and scores 40-50 runs. It hurts. India need to work on stopping runs from the tail,” Kaneria said.
Ravindra Jadeja made an unbeaten 61 while chasing 193. Known for his aggressive approach, Jadeja showed restraint and grit.
“Ravindra Jadeja is a lion. The way he played and stayed till the end speaks volumes. He’s always bailed India out, and he did it again. He is a match-winner. This match featured two of the best all-rounders in world cricket—Jadeja and Ben Stokes. It was a pleasure to watch,” he opined.
Before Siraj, Nitish Reddy showed resilience with the bat, scoring 13 off 53 balls.
“There’s a lot of pressure coming down the order, especially when everything’s at stake. Nitish played well. But again, one ball can get you, and that’s what happened. Hard luck. Bowlers have that one delivery, and you have to be prepared. Nitish couldn’t get through,” Kaneria said.
The ongoing series has seen frequent criticism of the Dukes ball, which was changed multiple times during the Lord’s Test. Shubman Gill was seen making constant arguments with the umpires over the condition of the ball. Notably, the Test turned when after 10 overs, India requested a ball change after it went out of shape and despite having England on the mat, the new ball turned out to be slightly older, with little help for bowlers, and the hosts could make a comeback.
“I’ve played a lot of cricket in England, especially county cricket, with the Dukes ball. After 10 overs, it usually starts to move. English players used to tell me about the two different shades—one swings and becomes lethal, the other is lighter and lasts longer but doesn’t move much. It depends on what ball the match officials choose. The ball also hits hoardings and changes shape,” Kaneria explained.
Despite being in the squad, Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t played a Test in this series so far.
“Let me reveal something—no one has said this. June, July, and August are prime months for wrist spinners in England. Check history—English batters struggle against wrist spin. I’ve taken many wickets in England. Kuldeep should have played—especially at Headingley, Birmingham, and Lord’s. I understand the need for batters, but bowlers win you matches,” he said.
“Talking about the Manchester pitch, they use glue and a heavy roller to make it smooth. On such pitches, finger spinners like Washington Sundar are more useful. The ball skids after pitching. Though I support Kuldeep, Washington is better suited for Manchester,” Kaneria suggested.
He also stressed the importance of Jasprit Bumrah playing the fourth Test.
“Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep can be effective on that pitch. There’s a long gap before the next match—rest Bumrah, give him a massage, and get him ready for Manchester. If India had won the Lord’s Test, England would’ve been under pressure. Now India must win the fourth Test. Think about levelling the series first—rest can be decided in the final Test,” he added.
Kaneria highlighted multiple X-factors in the Indian squad.
“There’s not one X-factor. Look at how Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are batting. They are match-winners. Jasprit Bumrah is the world number one, but I’m impressed with Siraj. He’s given his all. When Bumrah didn’t play, Siraj stood up,” Kaneria noted.
Karun Nair, who returned after eight years, hasn’t made much impact yet.
“Karun scored a triple century and was dropped. He returned after eight years, scoring heavily in domestic cricket. He got good starts but didn’t convert. But I’m telling you on record—Nair will play all matches, and a big score is coming—maybe in the next one or the last game,” Kaneria assured.
All said and done, Kaneria expects a strong comeback from India in the fourth Test.
“I hope India bounce back and win at Manchester. Siraj, Bumrah, and others will come hard. Siraj will unleash fire. I’ll go with an unchanged XI—nothing wrong with the current team. Nitish Reddy is better than Shardul Thakur; he can bat and bowl. Washington Sundar also adds depth,” Kaneria concluded.
